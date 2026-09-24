Advertisement

Manchester United selling pieces of Old Trafford turf after revealing debt of over £1bn

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:43 - 24 September 2026
Manchester United selling pieces of Old Trafford turf after revealing debt of over £1bn
Manchester United selling pieces of Old Trafford turf after revealing debt of over £1bn
Manchester United are selling 7cm by 7cm pieces of the Old Trafford pitch for £125 after the surface was dug up and replaced for the first time in 14 years.
Advertisement

  • Manchester United are selling 7cm by 7cm pieces of Old Trafford pitch for £125.

  • The cut-out turf was preserved after the pitch was dug up during a 14-year overhaul aimed at improving player welfare and drainage.

  • The sale comes as United report debt of over £1bn.

Advertisement

Manchester United are selling small pieces of their Old Trafford pitch for £125, after the club revealed debt over £1bn according to BBC sports

READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo drops 11 places in best 50 Premier League players - See the lastest rankings

The pieces, which is 7cm by 7cm, were preserved after the pitch was completely dug up and stripped back to its foundation during the summer. The pieces have been placed inside display cubes and packaged in a black case, with the club presenting them as a souvenir for supporters.

Advertisement

Manchester United said the turf cubes are intended to help fans keep memories of matchdays alive. The pitch was removed for the first time in 14 years as part of a major renovation. According to Manchester United, the new surface was being regrown to improve player welfare and water drainage.

READ ALSO: 2027 AFCON qualifiers: Cote d'Ivoire vs Ghana – Preview, team news, lineups & predictions

Reports indicate that the new playing surface is a hybrid pitch made up of 96% natural grass and 4% artificial fibres with the aim of providing a more durable and better-draining surface for matches.

Old Trafford
Old Trafford

Each turf cube is being sold for £125 through the Manchester United Store. According to BBC, the first batch has already been sold out. The turf sale was announced at the same time Manchester United released its latest financial results.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Full Matchday 1 and 2 kick-off dates and Time

Manchester United's overall debt remains above £1 billion. The club also spent £63.5 million on land for its proposed new stadium, which is planned to have a capacity of 100,000.

Old Trafford has been Manchester United’s home since 1910. The stadium hosted its first match on February 19, 1910, when United lost 4-3 to Liverpool.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Premier League
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
News
24.09.2026
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November
News
24.09.2026
BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Sports
24.09.2026
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to clash on December 11 in Cardiff
'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions
Entertainment
24.09.2026
'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions
5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams
Entertainment
24.09.2026
5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Sports
24.09.2026
Antoine Semenyo nominated for September Premier League Player of the Month award