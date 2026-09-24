Manchester United selling pieces of Old Trafford turf after revealing debt of over £1bn

Manchester United selling pieces of Old Trafford turf after revealing debt of over £1bn

Manchester United selling pieces of Old Trafford turf after revealing debt of over £1bn

Manchester United are selling 7cm by 7cm pieces of the Old Trafford pitch for £125 after the surface was dug up and replaced for the first time in 14 years.

Manchester United are selling 7cm by 7cm pieces of Old Trafford pitch for £125.

The cut-out turf was preserved after the pitch was dug up during a 14-year overhaul aimed at improving player welfare and drainage.

The sale comes as United report debt of over £1bn.

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Manchester United are selling small pieces of their Old Trafford pitch for £125, after the club revealed debt over £1bn according to BBC sports.

The pieces, which is 7cm by 7cm, were preserved after the pitch was completely dug up and stripped back to its foundation during the summer. The pieces have been placed inside display cubes and packaged in a black case, with the club presenting them as a souvenir for supporters.

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Manchester United said the turf cubes are intended to help fans keep memories of matchdays alive. The pitch was removed for the first time in 14 years as part of a major renovation. According to Manchester United, the new surface was being regrown to improve player welfare and water drainage.

Reports indicate that the new playing surface is a hybrid pitch made up of 96% natural grass and 4% artificial fibres with the aim of providing a more durable and better-draining surface for matches.

Old Trafford

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Manchester United's overall debt remains above £1 billion. The club also spent £63.5 million on land for its proposed new stadium, which is planned to have a capacity of 100,000.