GFA petitions CAF for extra tickets for 500 Ghana fans in Bouaké

GFA petitions CAF for extra tickets for 500 Ghana fans in Bouaké

GFA petitions CAF for extra tickets for 500 Ghana fans in Bouaké

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has petitioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to secure additional tickets for about 500 Ghanaian supporters who have travelled to Bouaké for Thursday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire.

GFA has petitioned CAF for about 500 additional tickets for Ghanaian supporters in Bouaké.

The fans were unable to secure tickets after the available tickets were reportedly sold out.

Ghana faces Côte d’Ivoire in the 2027 AFCON qualifier at Stade de la Paix on Thursday.

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The supporters, who travelled from Ghana to back the Black Stars, have been unable to secure tickets to access the Stade de la Paix after the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) indicated that tickets for the match are sold out.

The GFA received its official ticket allocation during Wednesday’s Match Coordination Meeting (MCM), but said the allocation was insufficient to cover the number of Ghanaian fans currently in Bouaké.

In a letter to CAF, the GFA requested an additional block of about 500 tickets to allow the supporters to attend the Group C opener.

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GFA President Kurt Okraku

The Association has also raised the matter with the Match Commissioner, who has assured the GFA of his assistance.

“The GFA remains committed to ensuring that Ghanaian supporters who have made the trip to Bouake are given the opportunity to cheer the Black Stars in the crucial Group C opener against Cote d’Ivoire,” the Association said.

Also Read: Full list of players who have pulled out of Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

The ticket issue comes as Ghana prepares to open its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix on Thursday, September 24.

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The match is scheduled for 7:00pm Ghana time, with the Black Stars having arrived in Bouaké ahead of the Group C encounter.

The GFA is seeking CAF’s intervention to resolve the ticket shortage and enable the Ghanaian supporters who made the trip to attend the match.

Also Read: Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers