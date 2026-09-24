Advertisement

GFA petitions CAF for extra tickets for 500 Ghana fans in Bouaké

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:29 - 24 September 2026
GFA petitions CAF for extra tickets for 500 Ghana fans in Bouaké
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has petitioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to secure additional tickets for about 500 Ghanaian supporters who have travelled to Bouaké for Thursday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire.
Advertisement

  • GFA has petitioned CAF for about 500 additional tickets for Ghanaian supporters in Bouaké.

  • The fans were unable to secure tickets after the available tickets were reportedly sold out.

  • Ghana faces Côte d’Ivoire in the 2027 AFCON qualifier at Stade de la Paix on Thursday.

Advertisement

The supporters, who travelled from Ghana to back the Black Stars, have been unable to secure tickets to access the Stade de la Paix after the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) indicated that tickets for the match are sold out.

The GFA received its official ticket allocation during Wednesday’s Match Coordination Meeting (MCM), but said the allocation was insufficient to cover the number of Ghanaian fans currently in Bouaké.

Also Read: Antoine Semenyo drops 11 places in best 50 Premier League players - See the lastest rankings

In a letter to CAF, the GFA requested an additional block of about 500 tickets to allow the supporters to attend the Group C opener.

Advertisement
GFA President Kurt Okraku
GFA President Kurt Okraku

The Association has also raised the matter with the Match Commissioner, who has assured the GFA of his assistance.

“The GFA remains committed to ensuring that Ghanaian supporters who have made the trip to Bouake are given the opportunity to cheer the Black Stars in the crucial Group C opener against Cote d’Ivoire,” the Association said.

Also Read: Full list of players who have pulled out of Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

The ticket issue comes as Ghana prepares to open its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix on Thursday, September 24.

Advertisement

The match is scheduled for 7:00pm Ghana time, with the Black Stars having arrived in Bouaké ahead of the Group C encounter.

The GFA is seeking CAF’s intervention to resolve the ticket shortage and enable the Ghanaian supporters who made the trip to attend the match.

Also Read: Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers

The Association said the Match Commissioner had assured it of assistance as efforts continue to address the situation before kick-off.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
News
24.09.2026
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November
News
24.09.2026
BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Sports
24.09.2026
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to clash on December 11 in Cardiff
'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions
Entertainment
24.09.2026
'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions
5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams
Entertainment
24.09.2026
5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Sports
24.09.2026
Antoine Semenyo nominated for September Premier League Player of the Month award