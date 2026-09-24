New transport fares from Saturday: See full approved fares for trotros and taxis

Public transport fares across Ghana will increase by 8% from Saturday, September 26, 2026, following consultations between the Ministry of Transport and commercial road transport operators.

Public transport fares will increase by 8% from September 26, 2026.

The new rates apply to trotros, shared taxis, intercity transport and haulage.

Operators have been directed to display and comply with the approved fares.

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The new fares cover shared taxis, intra-city trotros, intercity long-distance services and haulage.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), representing commercial road transport operators, said the adjustment was based on changes in fuel prices, spare parts, vehicle maintenance and other operating costs.

“In arriving at this decision, the parties have taken due account of the changes in the ex-pump prices of petroleum products, spare parts, general vehicle maintenance, and other operational inputs, weighed against the plight of drivers, commuters and the travelling public,” the operators said.

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What the new fares mean

Trotro Mate

The 8% increase will be calculated based on the approved transport fares that took effect on May 24, 2025.

For shared taxis, the revised schedule shows fares increasing across different distance bands. For example, trips covering up to one kilometre will rise from GH¢1.70 to GH¢1.90, while journeys of up to 20 kilometres will increase from GH¢8.50 to GH¢9.20.

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Other distance bands have also been adjusted, with commuters expected to pay the revised rates depending on the distance travelled.

The full approved fare schedule covers the different categories of commercial road transport services and distance ranges. The detailed tables should be used by commuters and operators as the official reference for the applicable fares.

The operators said the agreement followed extensive consultations held between September 8 and 22, 2026.

They also acknowledged government’s intervention on diesel prices, saying it had helped limit the extent of the fare increase.

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“Leadership wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the Hon. Minister for Transport and all stakeholders for the constructive manner in which the negotiations were conducted, and for Government's intervention on the price of diesel, which has materially moderated the extent of this adjustment,” the statement said.

Operators warned against overcharging

Commercial transport operators have been directed to comply with the approved fares and display the schedule at loading terminals and stations.

Commercial transport operators have been directed to comply with the approved fares and display the schedule at loading terminals and stations.

The unions warned that operators who charge passengers above the approved rates could face sanctions.

“All commercial transport operators are kindly requested to comply strictly with the approved fares and to display the schedule conspicuously at the loading terminals and stations,” the statement said.

“Transport Operators are further reminded that the charging of fares in excess of the approved rates shall attract the appropriate sanctions from the Unions.”

Also Read: GPRTU announces fare hike over emissions tax

The revised fares take effect nationwide from Saturday, September 26, 2026.

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Commuters are therefore advised to check the approved fare schedule for their specific route and distance, particularly where operators introduce the new rates.

The full fare tables, covering shared taxis, intra-city trotros, intercity services and haulage, provide the official rates that operators are expected to apply from the effective date.

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