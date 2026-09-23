Kwame Dzokoto reveals Ibrahim Mahama funded his surgery abroad after First Lady’s intervention

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and comic actor Kwame Dzokoto has spoken about the support he received from businessman Ibrahim Mahama, revealing that he financed his medical surgery abroad after learning about his heart-related health problems.

Kwame Dzokoto says Ibrahim Mahama funded his surgery abroad after First Lady Lordina Mahama learnt about his heart-related health problems and intervened.

The veteran actor clarified that the bloating seen in a viral video was linked to a honey product he had been consuming, adding that he is now doing well.

Dzokoto expressed disappointment over not receiving a formal NDC appointment despite his academic qualifications and contribution to the party’s manifesto. He remains open to stable broadcasting or public service opportunities.

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The actor, popularly known as Efiewura, shared the details during an interview with broadcaster Blakk Rasta on Blakk Empire Television’s The Black Pot on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The conversation covered Dzokoto’s health challenges, career and financial difficulties. It followed the circulation of footage showing him at a public event in Cape Coast, where some fans expressed concern about his appearance.

Speaking about his health struggles, Dzokoto explained that First Lady Lordina Mahama was the first to learn about his condition and subsequently encouraged Ibrahim Mahama to step in.

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He said the businessman arranged for him to travel abroad for surgery, adding that he had since recovered and was doing well.

He said;

I was battling with BP related to the heart and all sorts of things, but by his grace, the First Lady got to know of it, and then she pressured Ibrahim Mahama. He took me outside for the surgery and all. In fact, I am healthy and doing well

Dzokoto expressed gratitude to the Mahama family for supporting him during a difficult period in his life.

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He praised their philanthropic efforts, saying:

I'm proud of the Mahama family. When it comes to serving humanity, if we have about eight people who decide to take charge to help people in their philanthropic way, I think the world will be a lovely place to live

The actor also addressed the footage from Cape Coast that sparked public concern about his health.

According to Dzokoto, the bloating seen in the video was linked to a product he had been consuming as a substitute for sugar.

He explained that he had switched to honey but later discovered that the product he purchased had been mixed with caramel sugar. He said the swelling subsided after he stopped using it.

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He said;

That picture was exaggerated, and that was it. But naturally I'm fine

Beyond his health, Dzokoto opened up about his professional journey and his disappointment at not receiving a formal appointment from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Despite holding an LLB and a master’s degree, and contributing to the party’s Tourism, Arts and Culture manifesto, he said he had not been given an official role.

He also disclosed that he had sought to become a District Chief Executive in his area but was overlooked, without being given an explanation.

Dzokoto reflected on his broadcasting career, which took him from radio in Takoradi to Accra and Kumasi. He became widely recognised for his comic characters, including Daddy Cash on a drive-time programme, as well as his work on the television series Efiewura.

The veteran entertainer said he remains willing to return to broadcasting or take up a public role.

However, he stressed that he is looking for stable, regular employment rather than occasional financial assistance.

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When asked about his means of transport, Dzokoto responded with humour, saying: *“I drive my wife's car.”*