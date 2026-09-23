Olu Jacobs' family announces burial programme as tributes and funeral dates are confirmed

The family of veteran Nollywood actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has announced the programme for his burial, giving family, friends, colleagues and admirers an opportunity to honour his life and legacy.

The family of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs has announced his burial programme, with a Night of Tributes scheduled for September 30, 2026, at Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos.

The funeral service will be held on October 2, 2026, at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase I, with guests asked to wear shades of green.

Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, aged 84, prompting an outpouring of tributes from his family, colleagues and fans across Nigeria and beyond.

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Actress Gloria Young shared a poster on Instagram outlining two key events ahead of the actor's burial.

The first is a Night of Tributes, scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 4 pm at Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Marina, Lagos Island. Guests attending the tribute event have been asked to wear shades of blue.

The main funeral service will take place on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 am at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Attendees have been encouraged to wear shades of green.

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Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, aged 84. His death was confirmed by his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across Nigeria's entertainment industry and beyond.

The Night of Tributes will bring together members of Jacobs' family, friends, colleagues and admirers to celebrate his life and decades-long contribution to Nigerian cinema.

The event will provide an opportunity for those who knew and worked with the veteran actor to share memories and reflect on his career before the funeral service.

Jacobs was regarded as one of Nollywood's most respected actors, with a career spanning several decades. His performances across film, television and theatre earned him widespread recognition and established him as an influential figure in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

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Following his death, social media platforms have been filled with tributes, with fans and industry colleagues reflecting on his body of work and the impact he made on Nigerian cinema.

With the burial programme now announced, those wishing to pay their final respects have been given the dates, venues and dress codes for the two main events.