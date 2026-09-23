Lates BoG rates for September 23: Cedi strengthens against pound and euro, weakens against dollar

The Ghana cedi strengthened against the pound sterling and euro but weakened against the US dollar in the latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The cedi weakened against the US dollar but strengthened against the pound and euro.

The dollar is selling at GH¢11.5763, up from GH¢11.5558 previously.

The pound and euro selling rates fell to GH¢15.4231 and GH¢13.2353 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Bank of Ghana’s daily exchange rates, the US dollar is being bought at GH¢11.5647 and sold at GH¢11.5763, compared with GH¢11.5442 and GH¢11.5558 respectively in the previous rates.

This represents an increase of GH¢0.0205 in both the buying and selling rates of the dollar.

The pound sterling, however, recorded a decline. It is being bought at GH¢15.4077 and sold at GH¢15.4231, down from GH¢15.4381 and GH¢15.4547 respectively in the previous rates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Pound Sterling

The buying rate fell by GH¢0.0304, while the selling rate declined by GH¢0.0316.

The euro also weakened against the cedi, with the buying rate falling to GH¢13.2232 from GH¢13.2379, while the selling rate dropped to GH¢13.2353 from GH¢13.2510.

This represents a decline of GH¢0.0147 in the buying rate and GH¢0.0157 in the selling rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest figures are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The previous figures were based on rates at the close of business on Friday, September 18.

Bank of Ghana

The mixed movement means the cedi has gained some ground against the pound and euro but lost value against the dollar.