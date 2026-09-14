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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 14

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:21 - 14 September 2026
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has recorded mixed but relatively modest movements against the major international currencies in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange-rate figures, with the US dollar and British pound edging higher while the euro moved lower.
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  • Dollar: Latest mid-rate is GH¢11.4615, up about GH¢0.0065 from the previous rate.

  • Pound: Latest mid-rate is GH¢15.5029, up about GH¢0.0049.

  • Euro: Latest mid-rate is GH¢13.3066, down about GH¢0.0108.

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According to the latest rates provided for Monday September 14, the US dollar is quoted at GH¢11.4558 buying and GH¢11.4672 selling, giving a mid-rate of GH¢11.4615. This represents a slight increase from the previous buying rate of GH¢11.4493 and selling rate of GH¢11.4607 on Friday September 11. The dollar's mid-rate has therefore risen by about GH¢0.0065.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 8

The British pound has also strengthened marginally against the cedi. The latest BoG figures put the pound at GH¢15.4951 for buying and GH¢15.5106 for selling, compared with previous rates of GH¢15.4897 and GH¢15.5064 respectively. The pound's latest mid-rate of GH¢15.5029 is about GH¢0.0049 higher than the previous implied mid-rate.

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The euro, however, moved in the opposite direction. Its latest buying rate stands at GH¢13.3005, while the selling rate is GH¢13.3127. These figures are lower than the previous buying rate of GH¢13.3108 and selling rate of GH¢13.3239. The euro's mid-rate has consequently fallen by about GH¢0.0108.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7

Overall, the latest figures point to a largely stable cedi, with only small day-to-day changes across the three currencies. The movements indicate that the cedi has weakened marginally against the dollar and pound while gaining some ground against the euro.

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Bank of Ghana logo

The BoG's interbank exchange rates serve as an important reference for commercial banks and businesses when assessing foreign-exchange transactions. Changes in the rates can affect the cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other transactions linked to foreign currencies.

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Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 4

The latest figures therefore suggest limited volatility in the cedi's performance against the major currencies, even as businesses and consumers continue to monitor foreign-exchange movements closely.

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