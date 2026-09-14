Pro Ref admits VAR error over Haaland’s controversial winner for City against Man United

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) battles with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) during the Manchester United v Manchester City Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photo via Phil Duncan Every Second Media (IMAGO)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) battles with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) during the Manchester United v Manchester City Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photo via Phil Duncan Every Second Media (IMAGO)

Pro Ref has admitted an "error of judgement" over Erling Haaland's controversial winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United.

The Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref has acknowledged an "error of judgement" in the decision to award Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United.

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The controversial decision came during a dramatic Manchester derby at Old Trafford, with questions raised over whether Haaland's 60th-minute goal should have been allowed to stand.

Haaland found the back of the net after arriving at the far post to meet a cross from Josko Gvardiol. The goal was initially ruled out for offside by referee Michael Oliver.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened, and the decision was overturned, with Haaland deemed to have been played onside by Patrick Dorgu's boot.

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The decision sparked further debate because Enzo Fernandez was also in an offside position closer to the centre of the pitch and appeared to be challenging for the ball.

The key question was whether Fernandez's position and movement constituted interference with play and should therefore have resulted in the goal being disallowed.

In a statement, Pro Ref said, "It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball, and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective.

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"However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

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"Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place."

The decision was criticised by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, who described it as an "injustice", while manager Michael Carrick said he was "confused" by the ruling.

The controversy came in a match that had already produced a major refereeing talking point.

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Manchester City had been reduced to 10 men in the first half after Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes.

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Foden was dismissed by Oliver in the 23rd minute after appearing to kick Fernandes in the midriff while the United midfielder was on the ground.