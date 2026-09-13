Nations FC eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after the Diarra draw

Nations FC eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after the Diarra draw

Nations FC eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after the Diarra draw

Nations FC's maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign is over after FC Diarra held the MTN FA Cup holders to a 1-1 draw in Accra.

Nations FC have been eliminated from the 2026/27 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after a 1-1 draw with FC Diarra in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

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The MTN FA Cup holders went into the decisive fixture needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Mali.

Nations FC enjoyed long spells of possession and pushed forward in search of the goals needed to keep their maiden continental campaign alive.

However, despite creating several opportunities, the Ghanaian side struggled to turn their dominance into goals.

FC Diarra eventually broke the deadlock, leaving Nations FC with an even bigger task in their bid to reach the next round.

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The hosts responded with an equalizer and continued to press for the decisive second goal, but Diarra's defense stood firm during the closing stages.

The 1-1 draw meant FC Diarra advanced 2-1 on aggregate, ending Nations FC's first-ever CAF Confederation Cup campaign at the preliminary-round stage.