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Jordan Ayew makes debut as Sheffield United suffers defeat; see rating

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:33 - 13 September 2026
Jordan Ayew on his debut.
Jordan Ayew on his debut.
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Ghana captain Jordan Ayew made his Sheffield United debut on Sunday, September 13, coming off the bench in the Blades’ 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane and was rated an average of 6.3.

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Ayew was introduced in the 64th minute, replacing Ben Brereton Díaz. Wolves scored late through Raúl Jiménez to take all three points.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew signs one-year deal with Sheffield United

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The 34-year-old spent 26 minutes on the pitch in his first appearance for Sheffield United after joining the Championship club as a free agent on a one-year contract.

Ayew had one shot, which was off target, and completed 60% of his passes. He recorded 19 touches, lost possession 10 times and was fouled twice during his brief appearance.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Ghanaian footballers with the most EPL goals

The defeat denied Sheffield United the chance to build on their midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers. The Blades had beaten Blackburn 2-1 on September 8. 

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Ayew joined Sheffield United after leaving Leicester City at the end of the 2025/26 season following the Foxes' relegation. He had made 42 Championship appearances, scoring 6 goals, for Leicester last season.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder previously backed Ayew to bring experience and versatility to his attack.

“We're talking about someone here with bags of experience from right at the top level of the game,” Wilder said.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew handed Black Stars call-up for AFCON qualifiers despite being a free agent

Only a few months ago he was captaining Ghana in the World Cup, so he's someone with real pedigree.
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Ayew's debut was his first competitive club appearance since playing for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the knockout stage before losing to Colombia.

Jordan Ayew vs Wolves — debut stats

Minutes: 26
Shots: 1
Shots on target: 0
Pass accuracy: 60%
Touches: 19
Possession lost: 10
Fouls won: 2
Goals: 0
Assists: 0

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