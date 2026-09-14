GPL WK2 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak end Gold Stars' home invincibility as Kotoko win and Aduana fall

GPL WK2 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak end Gold Stars' home invincibility as Kotoko win and Aduana fall

GPL WK2 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak end Gold Stars' home invincibility as Kotoko win and Aduana fall

Hearts of Oak beat Gold Stars, Kotoko defeated Heart of Lions and Samartex edged Aduana Stars as the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League entered Week 2.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League is beginning to take shape after an action-packed second round of matches produced important victories, late drama, and a major upset at Duns Park.

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Hearts of Oak maintained their perfect start to the campaign with a dramatic comeback win over Bibiani Gold Stars, while Asante Kotoko picked up their first three points of the season.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex 1996 continued their impressive start by beating Aduana Stars in added time, while several other teams recorded their first victories of the campaign.

Here is a round-up of the Ghana Premier League Week 2 results and key talking points from the weekend.

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Hearts of Oak completes a dramatic comeback at Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak completes a dramatic comeback at Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at Duns Park, extending their perfect start to the season.

Gold Stars made the brighter start and took a deserved lead in the 10th minute through experienced striker Kwame Opoku.

Hearts gradually settled into the contest and began to create opportunities as they searched for a way back into the game.

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Their persistence paid off after the break when Yaw Baafi produced a composed finish to level the score following excellent work from Kwaku Boateng Henry.

Five minutes later, the two players combined again, but this time with their roles reversed.

Baafi turned provider and picked out Boateng Henry, who fired Hearts into a 2-1 lead.

Gold Stars responded by throwing players forward in search of an equalizer and were awarded a late penalty.

However, Benjamin Asare produced a crucial save from the spot-kick to preserve Hearts' lead and secure all three points for the Phobians.

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The victory gives Hearts six points from two matches, following their 4-0 opening-day victory over Berekum Chelsea.

More significantly, the result ended Gold Stars' 19-match unbeaten home run at Duns Park.

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Asante Kotoko secured the first win of the season

Asante Kotoko player Mamah

Asante Kotoko recorded their first victory of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season after defeating Heart of Lions 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Emmanuel Mamah put the Porcupine Warriors ahead in the 27th minute, getting the final touch to Patrick Asiedu's dangerous low cross.

Mamah then played a key role in Kotoko's second goal after the break, setting up Isaac Opoku Agyemang for a simple finish in the 62nd minute.

Heart of Lions pulled one goal back late in the match through Francis Odoom, who converted a penalty to set up a tense finish.

Kotoko's task became more difficult when Hamaid Fuseini was shown a straight red card, leaving the home side with 10 players.

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The Porcupine Warriors, however, defended their advantage well to secure their first three points of the campaign.

Samartex leaves it late to beat Aduana Stars

Samartex leaves it late to beat Aduana Stars

FC Samartex 1996 maintained their perfect start to the season with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

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The match appeared destined to end goalless before Ebenezer Okrah struck in the fifth minute of added time.

Samartex capitalized on a goalkeeping error to snatch the decisive goal and claim another important away victory.

The Timber Giants now have six points from two matches, having opened the season with a 3-1 win over Karela United.

The victory also extended Samartex's impressive record in Dormaa to three wins and two draws from five Premier League visits.

GPL Week 2 full-time results

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