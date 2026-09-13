How to complete your SHS or TVET admission online after BECE 2026 placement- Simple step-by-step guide
Candidates can begin their SHS enrolment at the comfort of their homes through a unified platform called entryloom.com.
Candidates can confirm placement, redeem their voucher and complete admission forms online.
They can then download the prospectus and admission letter before reporting to school.
The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has been upgraded to allow parents and guardians to complete the Senior High School (SHS) admission and enrolment process online through a unified platform called entryloom.com.
This is to reduce the need for parents and guardians to travel to schools to complete it while you can do it at the comfort of your home, saving both transport fares and long travels.
Candidates who have been placed can begin the online admission process through the SHS/TVET admission portal. The online admission process can be completed in six main stages.
Before you start the process, visit https://entryloom.com/admission
1. Confirm your school placement
Once you visit entryloom.com/gh, start by confirming the school you have been placed in.
Enter your BECE index number and examination year on the admission portal to access your placement details.
This step allows the system to identify your assigned school before you proceed with the admission process.
2. Redeem your admission voucher
After confirming your placement, you will need to redeem your admission voucher.
Candidates can purchase and redeem the voucher by dialing *713*8849#.
You will then be required to enter your voucher serial number and coupon code to access the admission forms.
Make sure the details entered are correct before proceeding.
3. Complete the admission forms
Once you have gained access, complete the required admission forms.
You will be asked to provide information about the student, contact details and parent or guardian information.
Take your time when filling out the forms and save your information after completing each section. The portal indicates that progress is saved after each form section, allowing you to return to where you stopped rather than starting over.
Candidates should also have relevant documents and information ready before starting the process. The portal lists items such as the BECE index number and examination year, voucher details, family contact information, a passport photo and birth certificate.
4. Choose your class and subject combination
The next step is to review the classes and elective subject combinations available to you.
Select the option that applies to your programme and intended course of study.
Review the available choices carefully before making your selection to ensure that you choose the appropriate class and subject combination.
5. Review and download your prospectus
After completing the required information, review the prospectus and other reporting requirements for your school.
You can download the school list and reporting guidance to see what you are expected to bring and the instructions you need to follow before reporting.
Checking these details early can help you prepare for your first day at school.
READ ALSO: Pres. Mahama reacts to 2026 BECE results, says it's a 'true' reflection of students’ performance
6. Submit your application and download your admission letter
Once you have reviewed all the information you provided, submit your completed application.
After submission, you can download your official admission letter from the portal.
Keep the admission letter and other required documents safely and make sure you report to your assigned school on the stipulated reporting date.
You can equally go to your assigned school and go through the same process.
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