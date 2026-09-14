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Photos: Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:01 - 14 September 2026
Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire | Photo via GFA
Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire | Photo via GFA
The Black Princesses have departed Accra for Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the WAFU B U17 Girls Cup as Ghana prepares to defend its regional title.
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The Black Princesses have departed Accra for Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, ahead of the 2026 WAFU B U17 Girls Cup, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 16.

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A contingent of 20 players and members of the technical team left Ghana on Sunday as the team began preparations to defend its title at the regional tournament.

Ghana, the record winner of the WAFU B U17 Girls Cup, will be aiming to retain the trophy and further strengthen its dominance in the competition.

The Black Princesses are scheduled to play their opening match on Tuesday as they begin their campaign in Yamoussoukro.

The team is expected to arrive in the Ivorian capital later on Monday and will commence training ahead of their opening fixture.

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The tournament will provide another opportunity for Ghana's young female talents to showcase their quality on the regional stage as they target another title.

See photos of the Black Princesses' departure from Accra below.

Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire | Photo via GFA
Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire | Photo via GFA
Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire | Photo via GFA
Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire | Photo via GFA
Black Princesses| Photo via GFA
Black Princesses| Photo via GFA
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Black Princesses| Photo via GFA
Black Princesses| Photo via GFA
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