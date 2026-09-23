Bright SHS NSMQ star Mercy Adjeley Okang wins $50,000 full scholarship to Academic City University

Mercy Adjeley Okang, one of Bright Senior High School’s standout contestants in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has reportedly secured a full scholarship worth US$50,000 to study at Academic City University College in Ghana.

Mercy Adjeley Okang, a Bright SHS contestant in the 2026 NSMQ, has reportedly received a full scholarship to Academic City University College, covering tuition, accommodation, meals, books, a laptop and a monthly stipend.

Bright SHS made history by becoming the first private school to reach the NSMQ semi-finals, where it finished second with 44 points behind Accra Academy’s 54.

Mercy reportedly earned seven A grades in the NOV/DEC examinations as a Form Two student and received the Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu Award for Most Outstanding Female Contestant.

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The scholarship comes after an impressive academic run for the young student, whose achievements in the quiz and the November/December examinations have drawn attention.

NSMQ Ghana announced the award in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, describing it as “a well-deserved milestone” for the scholar.

The package is intended to cover key university expenses, including tuition, accommodation, meals, a laptop, textbooks and a monthly stipend.

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What does Mercy Adjeley Okang’s scholarship cover?

The scholarship is designed to ease the financial demands of university education by covering several essential expenses.

The reported US$50,000 package includes:

Full tuition fees

Accommodation

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Meals

A laptop

Textbooks

A monthly stipend

With these costs covered, Mercy will be able to focus on her studies while receiving financial support throughout her university education.

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Bright SHS makes history with landmark NSMQ performance

Mercy’s scholarship follows a memorable campaign by Bright SHS at the 2026 NSMQ, where the school achieved a historic milestone by reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

The Eastern Region-based private school began its journey with 48 points in the preliminary stage before advancing through the One-eighth Stage.

Bright SHS defeated Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and Presby Senior High Technical School, Aburi, to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The school continued its impressive run in the next round, overcoming Amaniampong SHS and Chemu SHTS in a closely contested encounter.

Bright SHS secured its semi-final place after finishing ahead of Chemu SHTS, marking a major achievement in its NSMQ history.

The feat also made it the first private school to reach the semi-final stage of the competition.

How Bright SHS performed in the semi-finals

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Bright SHS faced Accra Academy and Achimota School in the semi-final contest on September 3, 2026.

Accra Academy won the contest with 54 points, while Bright SHS finished second with 44 points. Achimota School followed with 41 points.

Although Bright SHS did not progress to the Grand Finale, its performance represented a significant milestone in the school’s three-year participation in the competition.

The school was also recognised as the preliminary-stage runner-up that progressed the furthest in the championship, receiving the GH₵3,000 Science Digest Show Award.

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Mercy Adjeley Okang’s academic achievements extend beyond NSMQ

Beyond her performance in the quiz, Mercy has reportedly achieved seven A grades in the November/December (NOV/DEC) examinations while still a Form Two student.

Her NSMQ colleague, Richmond, also recorded an impressive result, earning six A grades in the same examination sitting.

Mercy’s individual performance at the NSMQ earned her the Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu Award for Most Outstanding Female Contestant.

Her scholarship and examination results add to the recognition she has received following Bright SHS’s historic run in the 2026 competition.

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