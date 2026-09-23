EOCO confirms attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP, says he ignored two invitations

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed that its officers attempted to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, saying the action followed two invitations issued to him in February to assist with an ongoing investigation.

EOCO confirms it attempted to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

The agency says the MP ignored two invitations issued in February 2026.

EOCO says the arrest was not completed after the situation escalated outside the court.

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The confirmation follows a confrontation at the Accra High Court after proceedings involving detained nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti, whom Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is representing as a lawyer.

"You need me at EOCO for what?! Because I'm defending a poor woman, you want to arrest me." - Manhyia South MP and lawyer for Salomey Awity Baffoe, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, was the subject of an attempted arrest by EOCO officials at the Accra High Court today.



The attempted… pic.twitter.com/IurmZ8sEtT — ChannelOne TV (@Channel1TVGHA) September 23, 2026

In a statement dated Wednesday September 23, EOCO said its officers were acting within their statutory responsibilities when they attempted to arrest the MP.

“EOCO wishes to clarify that its officers, acting in the lawful discharge of their statutory responsibilities, attempted to effect the arrest of Hon. Baffour today, 23 September 2026, in connection with an ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

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The Office said the MP had previously been invited twice in February 2026 but did not honour the invitations.

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

“The Office had previously invited Hon. Baffour Awuah to assist with the investigation on two occasions in February 2026. The invitations were not honoured,” EOCO said.

According to the agency, it subsequently took steps to secure the MP’s attendance in accordance with the law, with Wednesday’s attempted arrest being one of those steps.

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The arrest was not completed after the situation escalated outside the court.

“During today’s attempted arrest, the situation escalated and the arrest was not successfully completed as officers assessed that a counter action would have endangered public safety,” EOCO said.

Videos circulating online showed a woman identifying herself as an EOCO officer approaching the MP and asking him to accompany her. A confrontation followed around his vehicle before he drove away, with another vehicle believed to belong to the security personnel subsequently following him.

EOCO also said it had identified two people who allegedly intervened to facilitate the MP’s departure.

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JUST IN: Tensions escalated into a physical confrontation at the Accra High Court after lawyer Baffour Awuah Agyei, counsel for detained Techiman-based nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti in the Ghana Jollof case, declined an alleged invitation from EOCO.#ChannelOneNews #GhanaJollofCase… pic.twitter.com/wCk6g2NGMa — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) September 23, 2026

“EOCO has also identified two persons who, based on the circumstances captured on video, are alleged to have actively intervened to facilitate the escape of the MP,” the statement said.

The agency said the conduct of the two individuals was being assessed and that it would take “such lawful steps as may be appropriate”.

EOCO further disclosed that the MP subsequently went to the precincts of Parliament, despite Parliament being on recess.

“The Office recognises and respects the constitutional privileges and immunities of Members of Parliament and will conduct its operations strictly within the Constitution and applicable laws,” it said.

Also Read: EOCO declares 3 ladies wanted over alleged financial loss to the state

The agency, however, stressed that parliamentary status does not automatically stop an investigation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Membership of Parliament does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law,” EOCO said.

“At the same time, EOCO will not take any step that is inconsistent with parliamentary privilege or any other protection provided by the Constitution.”

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