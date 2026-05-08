EOCO declares 3 ladies wanted over alleged financial loss to the state
EOCO has declared three (3) women wanted over alleged financial loss to the state.
The suspects include Rita Ewura Abena Appiah and Mercy Korang.
The agency is urging the public to provide information that could lead to their arrest.
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared three (3) women wanted over allegations of causing financial loss to the state.
In separate wanted notices issued by the anti-graft agency, the suspects were identified as:
Rita Ewura Abena Appiah
Mercy Korang
Esther Osaah Boateng
EOCO stated that the individuals are being sought in connection with alleged offences relating to causing financial loss to the state.
However, the agency did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the investigations or the amount involved.
The anti-corruption agency has appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.
According to the notices, persons with relevant information are advised to contact EOCO’s Head Office located adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra, any of its regional offices, or the nearest police station.
The development forms part of ongoing efforts by the agency to investigate and prosecute economic and organised crimes across the country.
EOCO, which operates under the mandate of combating financial and economic crimes, has in recent years intensified investigations into corruption-related offences, fraud, money laundering, and financial misconduct involving both public and private institutions.
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Authorities are yet to release additional details on the case.
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