Advertisement

EOCO declares 3 ladies wanted over alleged financial loss to the state

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:50 - 08 May 2026
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)
EOCO has declared three women wanted over alleged financial loss to the state and is urging the public to provide information that could assist in their arrest.
Advertisement

  • EOCO has declared three (3) women wanted over alleged financial loss to the state.

  • The suspects include Rita Ewura Abena Appiah and Mercy Korang.

  • The agency is urging the public to provide information that could lead to their arrest.

Advertisement

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared three (3) women wanted over allegations of causing financial loss to the state.

In separate wanted notices issued by the anti-graft agency, the suspects were identified as:

  • Rita Ewura Abena Appiah

  • Mercy Korang

  • Esther Osaah Boateng

ALSO READ: ‘SSNIT must bow their heads in shame’ – Rent Control boss fumes over Pent hostel prices

Advertisement
Rita Ewura Abena Appiah, one of the three ladies declared wanted by EOCO for allegedly causing financial loss to the state
Rita Ewura Abena Appiah, one of the three ladies declared wanted by EOCO for allegedly causing financial loss to the state

EOCO stated that the individuals are being sought in connection with alleged offences relating to causing financial loss to the state.

However, the agency did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the investigations or the amount involved.

The anti-corruption agency has appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

ALSO READ: Police arrest man in viral video who threatened to kill security officers

Advertisement
Mercy Korang, one of the three ladies declared wanted by EOCO for allegedly causing financial loss to the state

According to the notices, persons with relevant information are advised to contact EOCO’s Head Office located adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra, any of its regional offices, or the nearest police station.

The development forms part of ongoing efforts by the agency to investigate and prosecute economic and organised crimes across the country.

Esther Osaah Boateng, one of the three ladies declared wanted by EOCO for allegedly causing financial loss to the state
Esther Osaah Boateng, one of the three ladies declared wanted by EOCO for allegedly causing financial loss to the state

EOCO, which operates under the mandate of combating financial and economic crimes, has in recent years intensified investigations into corruption-related offences, fraud, money laundering, and financial misconduct involving both public and private institutions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 persons arrested for impersonating President Mahama with AI-generated videos (full list)

Authorities are yet to release additional details on the case.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
EOCO declares 3 ladies wanted over alleged financial loss to the state
News
08.05.2026
EOCO declares 3 ladies wanted over alleged financial loss to the state
Unilever Ghana PLC Honours Top Distributors at 2026 Key Distributor Conference
News
08.05.2026
Unilever Ghana PLC Honours Top Distributors at 2026 Key Distributor Conference
Samuel Donkor
News
08.05.2026
Meet Samuel Donkor: The teacher gaining public attention for handling 12 classes alone in Kakpeni
Another lockdown? Here's all you need to know about the new hantavirus
News
08.05.2026
Another lockdown? Here's all you need to know about the new hantavirus
UEW, Penplusbytes train journalists to tackle AI fake news and misinformation
News
08.05.2026
UEW, Penplusbytes train journalists to tackle AI fake news and misinformation
‘SSNIT must bow their heads in shame’ – Rent Control boss fumes over Pent hostel prices
News
08.05.2026
‘SSNIT must bow their heads in shame’ – Rent Control boss fumes over Pent hostel prices