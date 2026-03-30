EOCO declares Dr. Gabriel Tanko, owner of Sesi-Edem limited wanted over alleged GH¢57.7m gold fraud

EOCO has declared Sesi-Edem Company director Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple wanted over an alleged GH¢57.7 million gold fraud and money laundering investigation involving 50 kilogrammes of gold.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has declared Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, director of SESI-EDEM Company Limited, as person of interest to assist in investigations into an alleged gold fraud and money laundering case involving more than GH¢57.7 million.

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In a news release dated March 30, 2026, EOCO stated that the investigation began in November 2025 after J.G Resources Limited, working together with Unigold Trading LLC, petitioned the office to investigate an alleged case of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

According to EOCO, the petitioners accused SESI-EDEM Company Limited of failing to supply 50 kilogrammes of gold valued at GH¢57,759,594.68, despite receiving payment under an agreement.

The office explained that the investigation is being conducted under Sections 3 and 74 of the Economic and Organised Crime Act, 2010 (Act 804), Section 131 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 1 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

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EOCO disclosed that in November 2025, it issued a formal invitation to Dr Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple to assist with investigations. However, he reportedly failed to honour the invitation.

Preliminary investigations by EOCO indicated that the bank account of SESI-EDEM Company Limited contained funds suspected to be proceeds of crime. As a result, the account was frozen and confirmed on January 30, 2026, to prevent the possible withdrawal or dissipation of the funds while investigations continue.

On February 12, 2026, SESI-EDEM Company Limited challenged EOCO’s decision to freeze the account through a court review process. However, EOCO stated that the review order did not take into account Section 38 of Act 804, which allows authorities to preserve funds reasonably believed to be proceeds of crime while investigations are ongoing.

The agency also clarified that SESI-EDEM Company Limited has not been formally charged before any court, contrary to claims circulating in some sections of the media. EOCO stressed that until charges are filed and presented before a competent court, the matter remains under active investigation.

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EOCO further confirmed that Dr Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple is currently considered a person of interest and is wanted to assist investigators.

The office warned that since directors of SESI-EDEM Company Limited have allegedly failed to honour lawful requests to appear before investigators, it will use lawful means to locate, identify and arrest them if necessary.

EOCO urged all persons connected to the case to cooperate fully, assuring the public that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

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