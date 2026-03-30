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Prez. Mahama directs Roads Ministry to respond to Fourth Estate's allegations of sole-sourcing in Big Push contracts

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 20:20 - 30 March 2026
President John Mahama has directed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to respond to allegations raised in the Fourth Estate report on sole-sourced contracts under the Big Push Programme.
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President John Dramani Mahama has directed his office to obtain the full investigative report by The Fourth Estate following allegations of irregularities in contract awards under the Big Push Programme.

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The investigative report alleged that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, oversaw the award of 81 sole-sourced contracts worth more than GH¢73 billion within seven months. The report raised concerns about the heavy use of single sourcing and possible cost inflation.

Speaking during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 30, President Mahama stressed the need for transparency in public procurement.

READ ALSO: Gov't declares 3rd and 6th April as public holidays

He said,

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I note the recent exposé by the Fourth Estate on procurement processes related to the award of contracts under the Big Push Programme. While sole sourcing is legal under certain circumstances, we would all agree that open, transparent tenders are always preferable for achieving competitive pricing and value for money

The President said he has directed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to respond to the allegations.

I have instructed my office to obtain the full detailed report from the Fourth Estate and to conduct a study of the various allegations presented. We are also requesting the Ministry of Roads and Highways to present a detailed response to those allegations,

President Mahama also announced plans to amend the Public Procurement Act to reduce the use of sole sourcing and improve transparency in government contracts.

I have requested the Ministry of Finance to fast-track the setup of the Independent Value for Money Office, since the amendment to the procurement legislation will require that all single-source procurements be subject to rigorous value-for-money review.
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READ ALSO: NPA raises fuel price floor; here’s how much you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from April 1

He further called on civil society groups to help monitor public projects and ensure accountability, stressing that cooperation between government and citizens is essential to restoring confidence in public institutions.

Together we can rebuild and strengthen public trust in our institutions

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