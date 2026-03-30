Gov't declares 3rd and 6th April as public holidays

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

TThe government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, 3rd April 2026, and Monday, 6th April, as public holidays.

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This is to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday which are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.

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Good Friday

Good Friday, which falls on April 3 this year, is observed by Christians nationwide to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

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The day is characterised by solemn church services, fasting, and moments of reflection on the sacrifice believed to have brought salvation to humanity. Many churches organise special services, including prayer sessions and re-enactments of biblical events leading to the crucifixion

Easter Monday

Easter Monday, observed on April 6, continues the Easter celebration. Unlike the reflective nature of Good Friday, Easter Monday is widely associated with social and recreational activities.

Families and friends often use the holiday to travel, attend picnics, visit tourist sites, and participate in community gatherings.

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