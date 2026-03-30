5 businesses you can start as a university graduate

The article explores five practical businesses university graduates can start with little capital to earn steady income

Graduating from university often comes with big dreams, but also big questions about what comes next. With limited job opportunities and rising living costs, many graduates are turning to small businesses as a practical way to earn income and build independence.

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Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has advised young people not to rely solely on government employment. He also encouraged young people to focus on building multiple small businesses.

Here are five businesses that are realistic options for fresh graduates looking to create their own opportunities.

1. Indomie (Fast Food) Business

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One of the businesses you can start is the Indomie business. This has become one of the most popular small-scale ventures among young people, particularly around university campuses and densely populated communities where demand for quick meals is high.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, has encouraged young people to consider entrepreneurship in the food sector, such as operating several Indomie joints, which can generate steady income and create jobs for others.

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Instant noodles are affordable, quick to prepare, and widely loved by students and workers who need a fast meal. This makes it a high-demand business with relatively low startup costs. With good location and consistency, many graduates turn this into a steady daily income stream.

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2. Clothing Business

Selling clothes is another profitable business that many graduates are exploring. You can start small by selling trendy items that appeal to students and young adults. You don’t even need a physical shop immediately—many clothing businesses now operate mainly through social media platforms.

Since you’re already familiar with student fashion trends, this gives you an advantage in choosing what to sell.

READ ALSO: 7 things Ghanaians spend money on that are often not worth it

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3. Importation Business

Importing goods from countries such as China, Turkey, or Dubai has become more accessible in recent years, creating new income opportunities for graduates interested in trading. Many young entrepreneurs are making money by sourcing affordable products from abroad and reselling them locally at competitive prices.

One practical way to start is by encouraging customers to place pre-orders before you import the items. This approach reduces financial risk because you already have buyers lined up, allowing you to make some profit without holding excess stock.

It is also advisable to learn from someone already experienced in the importation business while you begin taking small pre-orders. With time, hands-on learning and consistency can help you build confidence and gain the expertise needed to manage the process independently.

You can start with fast-moving products such as fashion accessories, small gadgets, beauty items, or household essentials—items that people buy regularly.

Although importation requires patience, proper research, and attention to detail, it has strong potential to grow into a large and profitable venture when managed well.

4. Ride-Hailing Services

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Ride-hailing services have created new income opportunities for graduates who own vehicles or can partner with car owners. Platforms like Yango, Uber and Bolt allow drivers to earn income by transporting passengers across cities. For graduates who enjoy driving, this can be a reliable source of income.

5. Mobile Money Services

Mobile Money (MoMo) Agency

Mobile money services have become an essential part of daily life, especially in communities where digital transactions are common. Setting up a mobile money business allows you to earn commissions from services such as deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, and bill payments.

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You also don’t necessarily need to operate from a fixed location all the time. With the growing use of digital platforms, some services can be managed online or through mobile channels, making the business more flexible and convenient. Many operators also combine mobile money services with other small businesses, such as selling airtime, accessories, or offering basic retail items, to increase their daily income.

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Conclusion

Starting a business after university may feel intimidating, especially when capital is limited. However, many successful entrepreneurs began with small ideas and simple setups. The key is to start with what you can afford, understand your market, and remain consistent.

Whether it’s selling Indomie, clothing, imported goods, offering ride-hailing services, or running a mobile money outlet, these businesses offer practical paths for graduates looking to create income and build long-term financial stability.

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