7 habits during heavy rains that could get you electrocuted

Heavy rains increase the risk of electrocution. Learn seven dangerous habits to avoid during storms to keep yourself and your family safe.

Heavy rains can feel refreshing, especially after long periods of heat—but they also come with hidden electrical dangers many people overlook. Water is a strong conductor of electricity, which means simple everyday habits during storms can quickly turn deadly if caution is ignored.

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Here are seven risky habits people often engage in during heavy rains that can increase the risk of electrocution.

1. Walking Through Flooded Streets Without Thinking Twice

It may seem harmless to wade through water to get home or cross the road, but flooded areas can hide live electrical wires or damaged cables beneath the surface. What looks like shallow water may actually contain exposed wiring, open drains, or submerged electrical connections. Stepping into such water can expose your body directly to electrical current.

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Avoid walking through flooded streets whenever possible. If you must, use proper waterproof footwear and choose safer routes.

2. Touching Fallen or Hanging Electrical Wires

During heavy rains and storms, strong winds can bring down power lines. Some people unknowingly walk close to them or even attempt to move them aside.

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This is extremely dangerous because fallen power lines should always be assumed to be live, even if they appear harmless. Stay far away from fallen wires and report them to authorities immediately.

3. Using Electrical Appliances With Wet Hands

This is one of the most common habits that leads to electrical shock. Water weakens insulation and creates a direct path for electricity to pass through the body. Even small appliances can become dangerous when handled with wet hands. Always dry your hands before touching switches, plugs, or appliances.

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4. Charging Phones or Using Plugged Devices During Lightning Storms

Many people continue charging their phones or using wired devices during thunderstorms without realizing the risk. Lightning can travel through electrical wiring and reach plugged-in devices, potentially causing shocks or damage.

Experts advise avoiding contact with wired electronics during thunderstorms. Unplug non-essential electronics during lightning storms.

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5. Standing Near Electric Poles or Metal Structures

During storms, lightning tends to strike tall objects such as poles, trees, and metal structures. Standing close to these structures increases the risk of being struck or exposed to electrical current. Stay indoors and avoid sheltering under poles, trees, or metal structures.

6. Using Damaged Extension Cords in Wet Areas

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Extension cords left outside or exposed to rain can become dangerous, especially if they are cracked or not designed for outdoor use. Moisture entering cords or outlets can lead to short circuits, fires, or electrocution. Use only weatherproof cords and keep them away from water.

7. Entering Flooded Buildings Without Switching Off Power

After heavy rains, some people rush into flooded rooms or houses to rescue items without considering the electrical danger.Floodwater may already be electrified if it comes into contact with live wiring or damaged electrical systems.

If water enters your home and reaches electrical outlets or appliances, switch off the main power from a dry location and contact an electrician. Never enter a flooded building until power has been switched off and the area is confirmed safe.

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Why Heavy Rains Increase Electrocution Risk

Heavy rainfall creates dangerous conditions because water conducts electricity, allowing electrical currents to travel faster and farther than usual. This increases the chance of shocks, fires, and electrical accidents, especially when equipment or wiring becomes wet or damaged.

Conclusion

During heavy rains, small habits can make the difference between safety and tragedy. Many electrical accidents happen not because people lack knowledge, but because everyday routines continue without considering the added risks that rain brings.

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