7 habits that keep many young Ghanaians broke

The article explores 7 common habits that keep young people broke

Money can be a tricky thing. One minute your wallet feels full, the next, it’s empty, and you’re left wondering where it all went. Many young people struggle with finances not because they don’t earn enough, but because of habits that silently drain their wallets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The good news? Recognising these habits is the first step toward taking control of your money. Let’s break down the most common money traps and how to escape them.

1. Buying pricey things to impress people who don’t care

It’s easy to fall into the trap of spending on things just to look a certain way—designer shoes, the latest phone, or fancy dinners. But the reality is, most people aren’t keeping track of what you buy. Instead of impressing others, invest in yourself—skills, savings, or experiences that truly add value to your life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Relying solely on a job for income

A job gives you stability, but it rarely builds wealth. Depending only on a paycheck can keep you trapped in a cycle of “earn and spend.” Explore side hustles, freelance work, or small investments. Get multiple source of streams. Even small streams of additional income can grow over time and provide a safety net when your main income fluctuates.

3. Ignoring a budget

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don’t know where your money is going, it disappears before you even notice. A budget doesn’t have to be complicated—it’s a tool to help you prioritise spending, save for goals, and avoid unnecessary stress. Tracking every cedi might feel tedious at first, but it’s empowering to see exactly how your money works for you.

READ ALSO: 7 things Ghanaians spend money on that are often not worth it

4. Living beyond your means

Keeping up with friends or trying to maintain a “lifestyle image” can be costly. Dining out every weekend, chasing trends, or upgrading gadgets constantly can drain your bank account. Learning to live within your means doesn’t mean missing out—it means making smart choices that secure your future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 reasons many young Ghanaians are leaving the country

5. Avoiding financial education

Many young people feel financial literacy isn’t urgent until they’re in debt. But understanding basics like investing, compound interest, and debt management early can change your financial trajectory. Podcasts, online courses, or even short finance blogs can make a huge difference in your money mindset.

6. Accumulating unnecessary debt

Credit cards, “buy now, pay later” schemes, and impulsive loans seem harmless until the interest piles up. Debt can quietly limit your options and create stress. Always ask yourself: Do I need this now, or can I save for it and avoid paying extra in the long run?

READ ALSO: Top 7 side hustles in Ghana that can make you money in 2026

7. Not planning for emergencies

Life is unpredictable—medical emergencies, urgent travel, or unexpected repairs happen to everyone. Without an emergency fund, even small setbacks can become big financial problems. Start small. Set aside a little each month; over time, it grows into a buffer that protects your future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conclusion

Breaking these habits won’t happen overnight, but small, consistent changes make a huge difference. Start by identifying one habit to work on this week.