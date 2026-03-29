Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
7 habits that keep many young Ghanaians broke
Money can be a tricky thing. One minute your wallet feels full, the next, it’s empty, and you’re left wondering where it all went. Many young people struggle with finances not because they don’t earn enough, but because of habits that silently drain their wallets.
The good news? Recognising these habits is the first step toward taking control of your money. Let’s break down the most common money traps and how to escape them.
1. Buying pricey things to impress people who don’t care
It’s easy to fall into the trap of spending on things just to look a certain way—designer shoes, the latest phone, or fancy dinners. But the reality is, most people aren’t keeping track of what you buy. Instead of impressing others, invest in yourself—skills, savings, or experiences that truly add value to your life.
2. Relying solely on a job for income
A job gives you stability, but it rarely builds wealth. Depending only on a paycheck can keep you trapped in a cycle of “earn and spend.” Explore side hustles, freelance work, or small investments. Get multiple source of streams. Even small streams of additional income can grow over time and provide a safety net when your main income fluctuates.
3. Ignoring a budget
If you don’t know where your money is going, it disappears before you even notice. A budget doesn’t have to be complicated—it’s a tool to help you prioritise spending, save for goals, and avoid unnecessary stress. Tracking every cedi might feel tedious at first, but it’s empowering to see exactly how your money works for you.
4. Living beyond your means
Keeping up with friends or trying to maintain a “lifestyle image” can be costly. Dining out every weekend, chasing trends, or upgrading gadgets constantly can drain your bank account. Learning to live within your means doesn’t mean missing out—it means making smart choices that secure your future.
5. Avoiding financial education
Many young people feel financial literacy isn’t urgent until they’re in debt. But understanding basics like investing, compound interest, and debt management early can change your financial trajectory. Podcasts, online courses, or even short finance blogs can make a huge difference in your money mindset.
6. Accumulating unnecessary debt
Credit cards, “buy now, pay later” schemes, and impulsive loans seem harmless until the interest piles up. Debt can quietly limit your options and create stress. Always ask yourself: Do I need this now, or can I save for it and avoid paying extra in the long run?
7. Not planning for emergencies
Life is unpredictable—medical emergencies, urgent travel, or unexpected repairs happen to everyone. Without an emergency fund, even small setbacks can become big financial problems. Start small. Set aside a little each month; over time, it grows into a buffer that protects your future.
Conclusion
Breaking these habits won’t happen overnight, but small, consistent changes make a huge difference. Start by identifying one habit to work on this week.
Build awareness, plan carefully, and gradually you’ll gain control over your finances instead of letting money control you. Remember, financial freedom isn’t about how much you earn—it’s about how wisely you manage it.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-