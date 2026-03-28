7 things Ghanaians spend money on that are often not worth it

Ghanaians, like people everywhere, face a constant tug-of-war between wants and needs. While some expenses bring genuine value, others quietly drain wallets without delivering long-term benefits. Here are seven things many Ghanaians spend money on that may not always be worth it:

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1. Frequent Eating Out

Eating at restaurants or ordering food can be incredibly convenient, especially for busy schedules. It saves time, reduces the effort of cooking, and can even feel like a treat after a long day. However, the convenience comes at a cost.

Regularly eating out or ordering delivery can quickly add up, putting a strain on your monthly budget. Over time, what feels like a small indulgence can turn into a significant financial leak. Cooking at home—even just a few meals a week—can save money, encourage healthier eating habits, and give a sense of accomplishment that takeout simply cannot match.

READ ALSO: Top 7 side hustles in Ghana that can make you money in 2026

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2. Trendy but Expensive Fashion

It’s easy to get caught up in the latest styles or flashy designer items. While buying new clothes can be fun, overspending on pieces that go out of style quickly rarely offers long-term value. Affordable alternatives often give you the same style without emptying your wallet.

3. Unnecessary Subscription Services

Streaming platforms, premium apps, or online subscriptions are convenient—but paying for multiple services simultaneously can add up quickly. Many users underutilize these services, making them a financial drain rather than a worthwhile investment.

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4. Premium Airtime and Data Bundles

Some Ghanaians overspend on mobile data or call packages they don’t fully use. Assessing actual usage and choosing plans that fit one’s needs can save substantial amounts over time.

READ ALSO: 5 easy ways to reduce your electricity bill in Ghana

5. Overpriced Beauty and Grooming Products

Luxury skincare, hair products, or cosmetic items may promise remarkable results, but many products deliver similar benefits at much lower prices. Researching alternatives can prevent overspending especially knowing you don't have enough. Don't let social media pressure catch you.

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6. Status Symbols

Expensive cars, designer phones, and flashy gadgets can be tempting because of the prestige they carry. Owning these items may impress others, but they usually offer little real financial benefit. Focusing on items that match your budget and lifestyle is often smarter than chasing status. Don't worry, you would get there but for now, live within your means.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons many young Ghanaians are leaving the country

7. Lottery Tickets and Betting

Spending money on lottery tickets or sports betting is common, with the hope of striking it rich. While occasional participation for fun is fine, regularly relying on gambling is unlikely to pay off and can quietly drain your finances.

Conclusion