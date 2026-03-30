10 most polluted African countries in 2026: World Air Quality report

Air quality is a fragile asset that requires active stewardship to protect public health.” From desert dust to urban emissions, Africa’s growing air pollution crisis is putting millions at risk—highlighting the urgent need for cleaner energy and stronger environmental policies.

Air pollution remains one of the most pressing environmental and public health threats across Africa, with fine particulate matter, commonly referred to as PM2.5, at the heart of the concern. These microscopic particles are small enough to pass deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, significantly increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular disease, strokes, and other long-term health complications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest findings from the IQAir World Air Quality Report 2025 present one of the most detailed global analyses of air quality to date. The report evaluates data from 9,446 cities across 143 countries, regions, and territories, drawing on more than 40,000 monitoring stations and sensors operated by governments, academic institutions, businesses, non-profit organisations, and citizen scientists.

Air pollution levels are measured in micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) and benchmarked against guidelines set by the World Health Organization, allowing for consistent global comparisons.

READ MORE: 7 things to do when your area has a power outage in Ghana

The report reveals that many African countries continue to record PM2.5 concentrations far exceeding the WHO’s recommended annual limit of 5 µg/m³. This underscores a growing environmental and health crisis shaped by both natural forces and human activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Countries such as Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Egypt, and Rwanda rank among the most affected. Their air quality challenges stem from a mix of desert dust, rapid urban growth, industrial emissions, and reliance on biomass fuels.

In the Sahel region, including Chad and Niger, frequent dust storms from the Sahara Desert significantly elevate pollution levels. These natural conditions are compounded by limited regulatory controls and widespread use of firewood and charcoal for cooking.

Meanwhile, in Central Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, activities such as mining, deforestation, and urban emissions contribute heavily to airborne particles.

In East and Southern Africa, including Ethiopia and Burundi, rapid urbanisation, increased construction, traffic congestion, and dependence on solid fuels continue to worsen air quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In North Africa, Egypt faces persistent pollution driven by industrial output, vehicle emissions, and desert dust, especially in cities like Cairo.

According to the report, Chad ranks as Africa’s most polluted country and the fourth most polluted globally in 2025, following Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Tajikistan. The country recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 53.6 µg/m³, more than ten times the WHO’s recommended threshold.

Situated along the southern edge of the Sahara Desert, Chad experiences extreme exposure to airborne dust. A major contributor is the Bodélé Depression, a dry prehistoric lakebed in northern Chad recognised as one of the world’s most active sources of dust.

However, natural causes are only part of the story. Urban emissions, agricultural burning, industrial processes, and the widespread use of biomass fuels all contribute to deteriorating air quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2025 report marks an expansion from previous editions, increasing its coverage from 8,954 cities in 138 countries to 9,446 cities in 143 countries. Notably, improved data collection in West Asia, particularly from Iran, Syria, and Jordan, helped broaden the dataset.

Despite this progress, gaps remain. Countries such as Burundi, Turkmenistan, and Togo were excluded due to insufficient data, highlighting ongoing monitoring challenges.

Globally, only 13 countries met the WHO’s recommended PM2.5 levels, most of them located in Latin America and the Caribbean. At the other end of the spectrum, Nieuwoudtville in South Africa was identified as the cleanest city worldwide, with an average PM2.5 level of just 1.0 µg/m³.

The findings reinforce the urgent need for coordinated action. Addressing air pollution across Africa will require cleaner household energy solutions, stricter emissions regulations, improved monitoring systems, and better urban planning.

MUST READ: 6 things every Ghanaian should know before travelling abroad

As Frank Hammes emphasised, “Air quality is a fragile asset that requires active stewardship to protect public health. The 2025 World Air Quality Report makes clear that without monitoring, we cannot fully understand what’s in the air we breathe. Expanding access to real-time data empowers communities to act. By reducing emissions and addressing climate change, we can drive meaningful, lasting improvements in global air quality.”

Ultimately, the report highlights a stark reality: without decisive and sustained intervention, air pollution will continue to pose a serious threat to health, livelihoods, and the environment across the continent.

The top ten African countries with the highest annual average PM2.5 levels are:

Source: IQAir World Air Quality ReportGet the dataCreated with Datawrapper

Advertisement