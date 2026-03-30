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NPA raises fuel price floor; here’s how much you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from April 1

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:47 - 30 March 2026
Fuel pump
Fuel prices in Ghana are set to rise from April 1, with diesel expected to exceed GH¢17 per litre and petrol above GH¢13, driven by cedi depreciation and global oil market pressures.
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The National Petroleum Authority has raised the fuel price floor with diesel expected to sell at no less than GH¢17 per litre and petrol at GH¢13 starting April 1, 2026. 

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The anticipated hike reflects sustained pressure within Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, where global market trends amid U.S. and Iran war continue to influence pump prices.

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The latest projections, indicate that fuel prices will rise in the first pricing window of April, continuing a pattern of steady increases observed in recent months.

The projected increase aligns with earlier warnings from the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), which indicated that prices could climb to between GH¢17 and GH¢18 per litre.

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Similarly, other reports suggest that petrol and diesel prices could rise by as much as 15%. COPEC attributes the looming increase to a combination of cedi depreciation, rising global crude oil prices, and geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains.

The weakening of the local currency against the US dollar has made fuel imports more expensive, as petroleum products are priced internationally in dollars.

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Additionally, fluctuations in global oil prices, driven by supply concerns and international market dynamics, have contributed to the upward adjustment in ex-pump prices.

The latest projections come on the back of earlier adjustments by the National Petroleum Authority, which raised fuel price floors in March 2026.

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Under those changes, petrol price floors increased to about GH¢11.57 per litre, while diesel rose to around GH¢14.35, reflecting mounting cost pressures across the sector.

Such increments typically translate into higher retail prices once additional margins and operational costs are factored in.

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The expected increase is likely to have a direct impact on transport fares, food prices, and the overall cost of living, as fuel remains a key driver of economic activity in the country.

Transport operators are likely to review fares following fuel hikes, while businesses reliant on fuel for operations may pass on additional costs to consumers.

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With global oil markets remaining volatile and the cedi still under pressure, industry watchers warn that fuel prices could remain elevated in the coming months unless there is a significant improvement in exchange rates or a drop in international crude prices.

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