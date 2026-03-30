Advertisement

SIMMS SHS student stuns peers by lifting 2 desks with his teeth (Video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:20 - 30 March 2026
A SIMMS Senior High School student amazed classmates and social media users by lifting two desks with his teeth, sparking viral reactions and debates about strength and safety.
Advertisement

A student at SIMMS Senior High School has captured the attention of his peers and social media users alike after showcasing an extraordinary display of jaw strength that has set comment sections alight.

Advertisement

In a widely shared video from the school premises, the student can be seen lifting a dual school desk using only his teeth, while a classmate carefully balances another desk on top of it.

READ ALSO: GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three

Surrounded by cheering classmates, the young man holds the stacked furniture with his jaw, prompting laughter, disbelief and applause from onlookers.

Advertisement

The clip quickly made the rounds on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), where viewers reacted with amazement and humour. Comments under the video capture the mood of the online audience with some saying:

If this one bite you ah eeiii… he fit use his teeth crush your skull.

Another viewer reacted,

What talent is this ???

READ ALSO: Spiritualist jailed for defrauding man of GH¢95,100 over fake chieftaincy deal

Advertisement

Ghana strongest in the making.

Eii eii eii GH.

Strength challenges featuring students are not new in Ghanaian schools, where informal displays of skill often emerge during breaks, sporting events or cultural activities. \

However, few find their way into the broader online conversation with such speed or intensity.While many celebrated the feat, some comments also urged caution.

READ ALSO: CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy

Advertisement

What began as a spontaneous act in a senior high school classroom quickly spread into hundreds of thousands of views online, with many applauding the student’s unexpected display of strength and others using it as a moment of entertainment, humour and national pride.

Dentists and health professionals warn that using teeth to lift heavy objects can cause serious dental injury, including tooth fracture, jaw strain or soft tissue damage, a risk especially high among adolescents whose facial bones and teeth are still developing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average
Sports
30.03.2026
Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings – Benjamin Asare 7/10, Issahaku 7, Ayew average
EOCO declares Dr. Gabriel Tanko, owner of Sesi-Edem limited wanted over alleged GH¢57.7m gold fraud
News
30.03.2026
EOCO declares Dr. Gabriel Tanko, owner of Sesi-Edem limited wanted over alleged GH¢57.7m gold fraud
Germany vs Ghana: Black stars lose 4th straight match ahead of 2026 World Cup
Sports
30.03.2026
Germany vs Ghana: Black stars lose 4th straight match ahead of 2026 World Cup
Prez. Mahama directs Roads Ministry to respond to Fourth Estate's allegations of sole-sourcing in Big Push contracts
News
30.03.2026
Prez. Mahama directs Roads Ministry to respond to Fourth Estate's allegations of sole-sourcing in Big Push contracts
Gov't declares 3rd and 6th April as public holidays
News
30.03.2026
Gov't declares 3rd and 6th April as public holidays
Ghana's quiz mistress Prof. Elsie Kaufmann's son places second at major US mathematics competition
Entertainment
30.03.2026
Ghana's quiz mistress Prof. Elsie Kaufmann's son places second at major US mathematics competition