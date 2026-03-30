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SIMMS SHS student stuns peers by lifting 2 desks with his teeth (Video)
A student at SIMMS Senior High School has captured the attention of his peers and social media users alike after showcasing an extraordinary display of jaw strength that has set comment sections alight.
In a widely shared video from the school premises, the student can be seen lifting a dual school desk using only his teeth, while a classmate carefully balances another desk on top of it.
A student at SIMMS Senior High School showcases his talent, particularly his dental strength, by lifting a dual desk with his teeth while a classmate stacks another desk on top, as his fellow students cheer him on. pic.twitter.com/ys819jRoqR— 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) March 30, 2026
Surrounded by cheering classmates, the young man holds the stacked furniture with his jaw, prompting laughter, disbelief and applause from onlookers.
The clip quickly made the rounds on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), where viewers reacted with amazement and humour. Comments under the video capture the mood of the online audience with some saying:
If this one bite you ah eeiii… he fit use his teeth crush your skull.
Another viewer reacted,
What talent is this ???
Ghana strongest in the making.
Eii eii eii GH.
Strength challenges featuring students are not new in Ghanaian schools, where informal displays of skill often emerge during breaks, sporting events or cultural activities. \
However, few find their way into the broader online conversation with such speed or intensity.While many celebrated the feat, some comments also urged caution.
What began as a spontaneous act in a senior high school classroom quickly spread into hundreds of thousands of views online, with many applauding the student’s unexpected display of strength and others using it as a moment of entertainment, humour and national pride.
Dentists and health professionals warn that using teeth to lift heavy objects can cause serious dental injury, including tooth fracture, jaw strain or soft tissue damage, a risk especially high among adolescents whose facial bones and teeth are still developing.
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