CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy

CAF has announced plans to reform its regulations following the controversial AFCON 2025 final, aiming to restore credibility amid ongoing disputes involving Senegal and Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced plans to change its statutes and regulations following the chaotic and controversial conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, in a move aimed at restoring credibility to African football.

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CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the governing body will implement reforms to prevent a repeat of the events that marred the final, which has since sparked widespread criticism and legal challenges.

READ ALSO: Senegal parade trophy in Paris ahead of Peru game despite being stripped of title

The controversy stems from the AFCON final in Rabat, where Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time. However, the match was overshadowed by a dramatic moment when Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty decision.

Despite returning to complete the match and winning on the field, CAF’s Appeal Board later ruled that Senegal had forfeited the game under competition regulations, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title.

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The decision triggered outrage in Senegal and across the football world, with the Senegalese Football Federation filing an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The regulatory shake-up comes at a turbulent time for CAF, with its leadership facing increasing scrutiny. The resignation of Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba has further highlighted internal challenges within the organisation.

The AFCON final decision has significantly damaged CAF’s credibility, with critics questioning how a completed match result could be overturned after the final whistle.

READ ALSO: Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris

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