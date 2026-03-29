Advertisement

CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:15 - 29 March 2026
CAF
CAF has announced plans to reform its regulations following the controversial AFCON 2025 final, aiming to restore credibility amid ongoing disputes involving Senegal and Morocco.
Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced plans to change its statutes and regulations following the chaotic and controversial conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, in a move aimed at restoring credibility to African football.

Advertisement

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the governing body will implement reforms to prevent a repeat of the events that marred the final, which has since sparked widespread criticism and legal challenges.

READ ALSO: Senegal parade trophy in Paris ahead of Peru game despite being stripped of title

The controversy stems from the AFCON final in Rabat, where Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time. However, the match was overshadowed by a dramatic moment when Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty decision.

Despite returning to complete the match and winning on the field, CAF’s Appeal Board later ruled that Senegal had forfeited the game under competition regulations, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title.

Advertisement

The decision triggered outrage in Senegal and across the football world, with the Senegalese Football Federation filing an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

READ ALSO: Spiritualist jailed for defrauding man of GH¢95,100 over fake chieftaincy deal

The regulatory shake-up comes at a turbulent time for CAF, with its leadership facing increasing scrutiny. The resignation of Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba has further highlighted internal challenges within the organisation.

The AFCON final decision has significantly damaged CAF’s credibility, with critics questioning how a completed match result could be overturned after the final whistle.

READ ALSO: Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris

Advertisement

Despite CAF’s efforts to move forward, the dispute over the AFCON title remains unresolved. Senegal continues to challenge the decision and has even publicly paraded the trophy in defiance, insisting it remains the rightful champion.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger
Sports
30.03.2026
'My job is always under threat' – Otto Addo responds to sack fears ahead of Germany clash
GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three
News
30.03.2026
GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three
Germany vs Ghana: Preview, team news, key stats & prediction
Sports
30.03.2026
Germany vs Ghana: Preview, team news, key stats & prediction
CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy
Sports
29.03.2026
CAF to make regulatory changes following AFCON Final controversy
Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris
Sports
29.03.2026
Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris
7 habits that keep many young Ghanaians broke
Lifestyle
29.03.2026
7 habits that keep many young Ghanaians broke