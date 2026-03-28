Senegal parade trophy in Paris ahead of Peru game despite being stripped of title

Senegal paraded the AFCON trophy in Paris ahead of their friendly against Peru in a bold show of defiance amid an ongoing dispute with CAF over the tournament title.

Senegal’s national team staged a bold and symbolic display ahead of their international friendly against Peru, parading the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy at the Stade de France despite being officially stripped of the title by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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Led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly, the players walked onto the pitch with the trophy in front of thousands of fans in Paris, in what has been widely interpreted as a show of defiance against CAF’s controversial ruling.

The pre-match ceremony, which included a celebratory atmosphere and cultural performances, effectively turned the friendly into a statement event, reinforcing Senegal’s insistence that they remain the rightful African champions.

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Senegal had originally defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the AFCON final in January. However, the match descended into chaos when Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a late penalty decision.

CAF later ruled that the walk-off constituted a breach of competition rules, overturning the result and awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, effectively stripping Senegal of the title.

The decision has since sparked outrage in Senegal, with football authorities describing it as an “unfair administrative” ruling and confirming an appeal has been filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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Despite the ruling, Senegal’s players and officials have consistently maintained that titles should be decided on the pitch. Head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and senior players have publicly insisted the team still considers itself African champions.

Saturday’s trophy parade in Paris reinforced that stance, with players proudly displaying the silverware during a lap of honour before kickoff. The team secured a 2-0 victory over Peru, with goals from Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr.

The win marked Senegal’s return to action since the AFCON final and forms part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.Senegal’s appeal process means the controversy is far from resolved.

Legal proceedings at CAS could take months, leaving the status of the 2026 AFCON title in limbo.

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