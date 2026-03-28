Hearts of Oak dismiss claims of Benjamin Asare's involvement in Black Stars robbery as false

Accra Hearts of Oak have dismissed as false and defamatory viral allegations linking goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to a robbery involving the Black Stars in Austria, confirming no truth to the claims and initiating legal action against those behind the misinformation.

Accra Hearts of Oak have firmly dismissed viral allegations linking their goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, to a reported robbery incident involving the Black Stars in Austria, describing the claims as “entirely false, misleading, and defamatory.”

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In an official club statement released on Saturday, March 28, Hearts of Oak said they had engaged the Ghana Football Association (GFA), with both parties confirming that there is no truth to the circulating reports.

“We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false, misleading, and defamatory,” the club said.

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“The Club has engaged directly with the Ghana Football Association, and both parties confirm that there is absolutely no truth to these claims.”

The allegations, which spread rapidly on Facebook, suggested that Asare had been arrested in connection with a theft involving members of the Black Stars during their stay in Austria.

The posts were accompanied by images purportedly showing the goalkeeper in police custody, images widely suspected to be AI-generated or manipulated.

Hearts of Oak stressed that the claims are baseless and have caused unnecessary panic among fans and the public.

The club has taken a strong stance against those behind the misinformation, confirming that the matter has been reported to law enforcement authorities.

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“We have formally reported the perpetrators behind this act, including the alleged content creator, to the appropriate law enforcement and regulatory authorities for thorough investigation and the necessary action.”

The Phobians reiterated their commitment to protecting the integrity and reputation of both the club and its players. The false claims appear to have emerged following reports of a suspected theft involving members of the Black Stars in Austria, where the team had engaged in international friendlies.

According to media reports, personal belongings including cash, phones, and valuables were allegedly stolen from players at their hotel in Vienna, prompting an investigation by local authorities. However, no official report has linked any Ghanaian player to involvement in the incident.

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“Benjamin Asare is in excellent condition, fully focused, and not in any way affected by these baseless claims” the statement said.

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Asare has grown into a key figure for both club and country, having established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars since his debut in 2025.

His performances in the Ghana Premier League have also earned him recognition, including multiple clean sheets and individual accolades, underlining his importance to Hearts of Oak and the national team.