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Pres. Mahama urges international partners to respect Ghana’s stance on LGBTQ issues

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:06 - 28 March 2026
President John Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has called on international partners to respect Ghana’s legal, cultural, and social framework when it comes to LGBTQ issues, emphasizing that decisions on the matter must emerge from the country’s democratic process.

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Speaking at the World Affairs Council event in Philadelphia, Mahama acknowledged the global debate on LGBTQ rights, stressing that even countries like the United States continue to grapple with restrictions. 

READ ALSO: Mahama leads Ghana’s UN push on slave trade: here’s what it means for Ghana and Africa

“There are still 26 states in America that have legislation that restricts LGBTQ rights. And so for a country like Ghana, our democracy is playing out in respect to what those rights are,” he said.

The president highlighted that the contentious Bill currently before Ghana’s Parliament is not a government bill, but a private member’s bill.

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 “Parliament owns that bill for now. And what the eventual nature of the bill would be, nobody can second‑guess Parliament. And I, as President, cannot anticipate Parliament in respect of that bill,” Mahama said.

He explained that Ghana’s democratic institutions are actively engaged in the debate.

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“Memoranda are being accepted from all people of all walks of life. Civil society organisations are all presenting papers to Parliament. And I believe that our representatives, the representatives of the people, will make the will of Ghanaians reflect in whatever eventually comes out,” Mahama said.

The president also outlined the constitutional pathways available once Parliament passes the bill, including sending it back for reconsideration or referring it to the Council of State for advice.

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Mahama emphasized that public policy in Ghana is grounded in local legal traditions, cultural context, and social consensus.

READ ALSO: Mahama honoured with ‘International Spokesperson Award’ in Philadelphia for contributing to global leadership

“Our international partners should understand that public policy is grounded in our legal traditions, in our cultural context, and in our social consensus. And all those issues are playing out as we speak,” he said.

Mahama’s remarks come amid heightened global scrutiny of Ghana’s approach to LGBTQ issues with a recent citing in the case of Lincoln University withdrawing Mahama’s honorary doctorate over his stance on LGBTQ+.

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