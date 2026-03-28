Advertisement

Mahama honoured with ‘International Spokesperson Award’ in Philadelphia for contributing to global leadership

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:14 - 28 March 2026
President John Mahama receives the International Statesperson Award in Philadelphia, highlighting Ghana’s strong democracy and judiciary while boosting the country’s global reputation.
Advertisement

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has been awarded the International Statesperson Award in the United States, a recognition of his role in promoting democracy, good governance, and global cooperation.

Advertisement

The honour was presented by the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia during an event in Philadelphia, where Mahama used the moment to highlight Ghana’s democratic progress and the strength of its institutions.

READ ALSO: Mahama leads Ghana’s UN push on slave trade: here’s what it means for Ghana and Africa

In his remarks, the President pointed to the judiciary as a key pillar of Ghana’s democracy, stressing that it continues to earn public trust through fairness and independence.

He noted that Ghana’s courts have shown a “steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law,” adding that strong institutions are essential for both national development and international credibility.

Advertisement

Mahama’s recognition comes at a time when Ghana is positioning itself as a stable democracy in a region facing political and security challenges.

By focusing on the judiciary, the President sought to reinforce Ghana’s image as a country where institutions, not individuals, drive governance, a message that echoes strongly with international partners.

READ ALSO: World Bank commits $75m to revive Ghana’s cocoa farms and fight against diseases

The International Statesperson Award is given to leaders who demonstrate influence beyond their borders, particularly in areas such as diplomacy, peacebuilding, and democratic governance.

Advertisement

For Ghana, this recognition adds to its reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, known for peaceful elections and respect for constitutional rule. Mahama’s award also comes amid his increasing presence on the global stage.

In recent days, he has been actively engaged in international discussions, including leading Ghana’s push at the United Nations for reparatory justice over the transatlantic slave trade.

These engagements reflect Ghana’s broader strategy to play a more active role in global affairs while strengthening partnerships with institutions in Europe and North America.

READ ALSO: Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

The award is not just about Mahama as an individual, but about Ghana’s democratic story.

Advertisement

It signals international confidence in the country’s governance system and highlights the importance of maintaining strong institutions, especially the judiciary, as it continues to develop.

Simply, Ghana’s democracy is being noticed, and its leadership is gaining recognition on the world stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
From left – Baibhav Biswas, Country Head, Raghav Mandhana, Regional Finance Controller, Mr Soumya Saxena, Business Head and Mr. Ashish Pande, Global Commercial Head unveiled Ghana’s premier home-produced pasta, as brand ambassador Naa Ashorkor looked on
News
28.03.2026
Olam Agri pioneers Ghana’s pasta industry with launch of First Choice Premium Spaghetti
7 things Ghanaians spend money on that are often not worth it
Lifestyle
28.03.2026
7 things Ghanaians spend money on that are often not worth it
Hearts of Oak dismiss claims of Benjamin Asare's involvement in Black Stars robbery as false
Sports
28.03.2026
Hearts of Oak dismiss claims of Benjamin Asare's involvement in Black Stars robbery as false
The 5 spiritual significance of a Ghost Mantis: Here’s what this mysterious insect symbolises
Lifestyle
28.03.2026
The 5 spiritual significance of a Ghost Mantis: Here’s what this mysterious insect symbolises
Pres. Mahama urges international partners to respect Ghana’s stance on LGBTQ issues
News
28.03.2026
Pres. Mahama urges international partners to respect Ghana’s stance on LGBTQ issues
Black stars depart for Germany for next friendly on March 30 with eyes on tactical reset
Sports
28.03.2026
Black stars depart for Germany for next friendly on March 30 with eyes on tactical reset