Mahama honoured with ‘International Spokesperson Award’ in Philadelphia for contributing to global leadership

President John Mahama receives the International Statesperson Award in Philadelphia, highlighting Ghana’s strong democracy and judiciary while boosting the country’s global reputation.

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has been awarded the International Statesperson Award in the United States, a recognition of his role in promoting democracy, good governance, and global cooperation.

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The honour was presented by the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia during an event in Philadelphia, where Mahama used the moment to highlight Ghana’s democratic progress and the strength of its institutions.

In his remarks, the President pointed to the judiciary as a key pillar of Ghana’s democracy, stressing that it continues to earn public trust through fairness and independence.

He noted that Ghana’s courts have shown a “steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law,” adding that strong institutions are essential for both national development and international credibility.

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President Mahama Receives ‘International Statesperson Award’ in Philadelphia



President John Dramani Mahama has been honoured with the ‘International Statesperson Award’ by the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, recognising his distinguished contribution to global leadership.… pic.twitter.com/9TVjztN6tY — Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) March 27, 2026

Mahama’s recognition comes at a time when Ghana is positioning itself as a stable democracy in a region facing political and security challenges.

By focusing on the judiciary, the President sought to reinforce Ghana’s image as a country where institutions, not individuals, drive governance, a message that echoes strongly with international partners.

The International Statesperson Award is given to leaders who demonstrate influence beyond their borders, particularly in areas such as diplomacy, peacebuilding, and democratic governance.

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For Ghana, this recognition adds to its reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, known for peaceful elections and respect for constitutional rule. Mahama’s award also comes amid his increasing presence on the global stage.

In recent days, he has been actively engaged in international discussions, including leading Ghana’s push at the United Nations for reparatory justice over the transatlantic slave trade.

These engagements reflect Ghana’s broader strategy to play a more active role in global affairs while strengthening partnerships with institutions in Europe and North America.

READ ALSO: Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

The award is not just about Mahama as an individual, but about Ghana’s democratic story.

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It signals international confidence in the country’s governance system and highlights the importance of maintaining strong institutions, especially the judiciary, as it continues to develop.