DR Congo U17 AFCON squad rocked by financial selection allegations

DR Congo U17 AFCON squad is facing allegations that financial demands influenced player selection decisions.

Key players, including captain Aristote Bokeya, were reportedly excluded without clear sporting explanations.

The federation has not responded, while the controversy raises concerns over governance in youth football.

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The Democratic Republic of Congo’s U17 national team has been hit by controversy at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) after reports emerged alleging that some players were excluded from the squad due to financial demands rather than sporting reasons.

The Young Leopards, who had impressed during qualification in the UNIFFAC zone before finishing runners-up to Cameroon, have endured a difficult start to the tournament, including a heavy defeat to Uganda in their opening match.

However, attention has shifted away from results on the pitch to serious claims surrounding squad selection and internal management.

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Several key players, including captain Aristote Bokeya, were left out of the final squad despite featuring prominently during qualification. No official sporting explanation has been provided for their omission.

Allegations of payment demands for selection

According to reporting by Sport News Africa carried by Romain Molina, multiple sources have alleged that inclusion in the final squad was, in some cases, linked to financial contributions.

One player, speaking anonymously, claimed he was excluded after refusing to pay part of his team allowances.

“I didn’t pay $500 out of the $1,000 that was requested, so I was left out,” the player is quoted as saying in reports cited by Sport News Africa.

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The report alleges that a portion of player bonuses was expected to be shared, with claims that some individuals were required to give up to 50% of their allowances in order to secure selection.

These allegations have not been independently verified, and there has been no official response from the Congolese Football Federation or head coach Denis Makenga.

Fallout amid tournament struggles

The controversy comes as the U17 side prepares for its next fixtures, with the team still adjusting after a difficult start to the competition against Uganda.

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Training is reportedly continuing under tense conditions as scrutiny increases around team management and selection processes.

The situation has also emerged against the backdrop of broader administrative changes within Congolese football, with federation elections and leadership questions adding further uncertainty.

Wider concerns for youth development in African football

The allegations have reignited wider concerns about governance and integrity in youth football across parts of the continent, where accusations of financial influence in selection processes have periodically surfaced.

Football authorities in the DR Congo have yet to comment on the claims while the team continues its campaign at the U17 AFCON.