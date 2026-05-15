Daniel-Kofi Kyereh set to leave Freiburg after injury-hit spell

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will leave Freiburg at the end of the season.

His time in Germany was heavily affected by a long-term ACL injury.

The Ghana midfielder now seeks regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to leave German Bundesliga side Freiburg at the end of the season after a difficult spell marked by a long-term knee injury.

Kyereh, 29, joined Freiburg from St Pauli in 2022 amid high expectations following an impressive rise in Germany’s second tier.

However, his progress was soon halted by a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, which sidelined him for an extended period and significantly limited his chances of establishing himself in the first team.

Since then, his time at the club has largely been spent on rehabilitation, with Freiburg continuing to support his recovery process.

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In recent months, Kyereh has featured for the club’s reserve side in the Regionalliga Südwest as he worked to regain match fitness. While he has shown encouraging signs, it is understood there is not enough time remaining in his contract cycle for a full return to the senior squad.

Reports in Germany suggest both parties have now agreed to part ways when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, with the midfielder not expected to play again for the first team this season.

The decision brings an end to a challenging period for the midfielder, who will now look to rebuild his career with regular playing time elsewhere.

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Despite his setbacks, Kyereh remains part of Ghana’s national team setup, having earned 18 caps for the Black Stars.

He has previously spoken of his ambition to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a goal that is likely to influence his next move as he seeks consistent minutes at club level.