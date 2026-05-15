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ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 05:31 - 15 May 2026
ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas
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  • ECG has announced planned and emergency maintenance works in the Western Region.

  • The works will cause power outages from May 15 to May 16, 2026.

  • Several communities across the region will be affected during the exercise.

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Several parts of Ghana’s Western Region are set to experience temporary power interruptions following planned and emergency maintenance exercises by the Electricity Company of Ghana between May 15 and May 16, 2026.

According to separate notices from the power distributor, the outages are necessary to allow engineers to carry out system upgrades, emergency repairs, and maintenance works aimed at improving overall electricity reliability and service delivery.

The Electricity Company of Ghana stated that it regrets the inconvenience caused and assured residents that the exercise is part of efforts to strengthen the national power distribution network.

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Emergency Maintenance Outage – May 15, 2026

Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026
Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026

The first phase of the maintenance exercise will take place on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Affected communities include:

  • Aboso township

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  • Damang

  • Fante Mines

  • Bogoso Junction

  • New Site

  • Budo City

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  • Surrounding areas

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Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026

Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026

A second planned maintenance exercise is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Communities to be affected include:

  • Abotereye

  • Hiawa

  • Nkakaa

  • Manso Amenfi

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  • Bonuama

  • Akyeretyre

  • Asankragua

  • Samreboi

  • Wassa Dunkwa

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  • Enchi

  • Odumase

  • Breman

  • Gyaman

  • and other surrounding communities

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ECG Explains the Purpose of Maintenance Works

The Electricity Company of Ghana emphasised that both emergency and planned maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure stability and ensure reliable power supply across the region.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during the outage periods, as restoration will be done as soon as work is completed.

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