ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas

ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas

ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas

ECG has announced planned and emergency maintenance works in the Western Region.

The works will cause power outages from May 15 to May 16, 2026.

Several communities across the region will be affected during the exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several parts of Ghana’s Western Region are set to experience temporary power interruptions following planned and emergency maintenance exercises by the Electricity Company of Ghana between May 15 and May 16, 2026.

According to separate notices from the power distributor, the outages are necessary to allow engineers to carry out system upgrades, emergency repairs, and maintenance works aimed at improving overall electricity reliability and service delivery.

The Electricity Company of Ghana stated that it regrets the inconvenience caused and assured residents that the exercise is part of efforts to strengthen the national power distribution network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency Maintenance Outage – May 15, 2026

Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026

The first phase of the maintenance exercise will take place on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Affected communities include:

Aboso township

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damang

Fante Mines

Bogoso Junction

New Site

Budo City

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surrounding areas

READ ALSO: 10 cities with the most traffic congestion in the world

Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026

Planned Maintenance Outage – May 16, 2026

A second planned maintenance exercise is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Communities to be affected include:

Abotereye

Hiawa

Nkakaa

Manso Amenfi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bonuama

Akyeretyre

Asankragua

Samreboi

Wassa Dunkwa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enchi

Odumase

Breman

Gyaman

and other surrounding communities

Advertisement

Advertisement

ECG Explains the Purpose of Maintenance Works

The Electricity Company of Ghana emphasised that both emergency and planned maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure stability and ensure reliable power supply across the region.