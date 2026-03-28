Black stars depart for Germany for next friendly on March 30 with eyes on tactical reset

Ghana’s Black Stars travel to Germany for their next friendly after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria, raising concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup preparations.

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, have departed Austria for Germany ahead of their next international friendly, following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna.

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The loss, which took place at the Ernst Happel Stadium on March 27, exposed major weaknesses in the team as they continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Austria dominated the game, with Ghana struggling defensively and failing to match the intensity of their European opponents.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Austria ran riot in the second half, adding more goals to seal a comprehensive victory.

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Captain Jordan Ayew scored Ghana’s only goal late in the game, but it proved to be just a consolation in what has been described as one of the team’s most disappointing performances in recent years.

The defeat is particularly worrying as it is Ghana’s heaviest loss in nearly two decades, raising serious concerns about the team’s readiness ahead of the World Cup.

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With little time to dwell on the defeat, the Black Stars have to shift attention to their next test against Germany, scheduled for March 30, 2026 in Stuttgart.

🚏 Next stop: Stuttgart 📍



🇬🇭 #BlackStars depart Austria for Germany. 🇩🇪



⏳ Germany 🆚 Ghana — 30/03/26 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/6dFXRRxkhv — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 28, 2026

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The upcoming game presents another tough challenge against a top European side, but also an opportunity for head coach Otto Addo to make adjustments and assess his squad.

The technical team is expected to tighten the defence and improve overall team cohesion after the lapses that were exposed against Austria.

The back-to-back friendlies against Austria and Germany are part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup, where the Black Stars are set to face strong opponents including England and Croatia.

However, the manner of the defeat in Vienna has raised questions among fans about whether the team is ready for the global stage.

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Despite the setback, the Germany clash offers Ghana a chance to bounce back quickly and rebuild confidence.