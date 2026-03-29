Morocco to legally take on France for allowing Senegal to parade AFCON trophy Paris

Morocco is considering legal action against France after Senegal paraded the AFCON 2025 trophy at the Stade de France, escalating tensions over the controversial CAF decision on the tournament final.

Morocco is considering legal action against France following Senegal’s controversial parade of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy at the Stade de France, a move that has further intensified tensions after CAF stripped Senegal of the title.

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According to emerging reports, Moroccan legal representatives took steps to monitor the pre-match ceremony in Paris, with a bailiff reportedly dispatched to document proceedings at the stadium ahead of Senegal’s friendly against Peru.

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The development comes amid an escalating dispute between Morocco and Senegal over the outcome of the 2025 AFCON final, which has now spilled beyond football authorities into potential legal confrontation.

Senegal had originally won the AFCON final on the pitch, defeating Morocco after extra time. However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later overturned the result, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match after a protest walk-off during a controversial penalty decision.

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CAF subsequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, officially declaring them champions, a decision Senegal has strongly contested and appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

READ ALSO: Senegal parade trophy in Paris ahead of Peru game despite being stripped of title

Despite the ruling, Senegal paraded the AFCON trophy in front of thousands of fans at the Stade de France before their friendly against Peru, in what has been widely seen as a symbolic rejection of CAF’s decision.

The act has drawn sharp reaction from Morocco, who argue that publicly displaying the trophy undermines CAF’s official decision and recognition of Morocco as champions.

Moroccan lawyer Mourad Elajouti confirmed that formal notices had been sent to event organisers, warning against staging the trophy presentation. He argued that proceeding with the parade would effectively legitimise a title that had already been revoked by football authorities.

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The staging of the ceremony at the Stade de France has now placed French authorities and organisers under scrutiny, with Morocco reportedly exploring legal options over the decision to allow the parade to go ahead.

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The presence of a bailiff to record “every detail” of the event underscores the seriousness of the potential legal challenge and signals Morocco’s intent to pursue the matter beyond football governing bodies.

The broader AFCON controversy remains unresolved, with CAF itself acknowledging the fallout and moving to review its regulations following the chaotic final and subsequent ruling.

Senegal, for its part, continues to insist it is the rightful champion and has vowed to fight what it describes as an unjust decision through legal channels.

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