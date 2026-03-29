Sports Ministry dismisses claims of sponsoring fans to Germany for Black Stars friendly

Ghana’s Ministry of Sports and Recreation has dismissed viral claims that the Sports Minister sponsored individuals to Germany for Black Stars friendlies, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has firmly denied viral social media claims suggesting that the sector minister sponsored individuals to travel business class to Germany for the Black Stars’ international friendlies.

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In a statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday, March 29, authorities described the claims as “false and without any basis,” urging the public to disregard the circulating video and accompanying narratives.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that these claims are false and without any basis,” the statement said.

The clarification follows the circulation of a video on social media showing the Sports Minister interacting with a group of Ghanaians at an airport, which some users alleged were beneficiaries of state-sponsored travel.

However, the Ministry explained that the individuals captured in the footage were not part of any official delegation.

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“The individuals captured in the video are not known to the Minister. They were simply Ghanaians he encountered briefly in the departure tunnel at the airport while boarding his flight,” the statement clarified.

The interaction was casual, as is common when public officials meet citizens in such settings.

According to the Ministry, the Minister travelled alone to Germany strictly on official duty to engage the Black Stars team and technical staff ahead of their friendly matches.

“No staff of the Ministry or any delegation accompanied him on this trip. No individual was sponsored, facilitated, or upgraded by the Minister or the Ministry,” the statement stressed.

The Ministry further addressed concerns about public spending, stating categorically that no state resources had been used in relation to the friendlies.

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“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry has not committed any funds, whether from its budget or through corporate sponsorship, towards the two international friendly matches,” it said.

Consequently, no arrangements or support have been made for fan participation or travel in any form.

The clarification comes as the Black Stars prepare for a high-profile international friendly against Germany on March 30, part of Ghana’s preparations toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team is in Europe following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria, with the Germany clash seen as an opportunity to assess the squad against top-tier opposition. The Ministry urged the public to be cautious of misinformation, reiterating its commitment to accountability and transparency.

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The public is therefore urged to disregard the misleading narratives being circulated. The Ministry remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the prudent use of public resources.