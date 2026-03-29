Otto Addo confident Black Stars are ready for Germany test after Austria setback

Otto Addo says the Black Stars are ready to face Germany national football team on Monday, expressing confidence in an improved performance despite Ghana’s recent heavy defeat to Austria.

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Ghana head into the international friendly looking to bounce back after a 5-1 loss in Vienna, a result that raised concerns about the team’s readiness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the clash in Stuttgart, Addo admitted the Austria defeat exposed weaknesses but insisted the team has responded positively in training.

“We’ve had a lot of things to analyze after the last game… even though we face a stronger opponent, I am optimistic that we can handle the situation,” he said.

He added:

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We are ready; this is our last training… and we look forward for tomorrow.

The friendly against Germany presents a significant test for Ghana, with the European giants coming into the game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Switzerland.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has already indicated that he will rotate his squad for the encounter as his side fine-tunes preparations ahead of the World Cup.

The match, scheduled for March 30 in Stuttgart, is also expected to serve as a final opportunity for players on both sides to stake a claim for World Cup.

For Ghana, the game is about more than just a result, it is about restoring confidence and proving competitiveness against top-tier opposition.

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Addo’s side qualified for the 2026 World Cup after an impressive campaign and will face tough group-stage opponents including England, Croatia, and Panama.

However, recent performances, including the defeat to Austria have highlighted areas needing improvement, particularly in defence and overall cohesion.

The Germany clash marks Ghana’s final outing in the March international window, giving Addo one last chance to assess his squad before the team shifts focus to preparations for the global tournament.