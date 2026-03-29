Spiritualist jailed for defrauding man of GH¢95,100 over fake chieftaincy deal

A 35-year-old spiritualist, Nana Adwoa, has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for defrauding a man of GH¢95,100 under the pretext of securing a chieftaincy title, according to Crime Check.

A 35-year-old spiritualist, Nana Adwoa, has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for defrauding a man of GH¢95,100 under the pretext of securing a chieftaincy title for him through alleged connections with the Asantehene.

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The court, presided over by Judge Dennis Eyram, also found her guilty of operating without registration and practising without a licence after she pleaded guilty to all charges.

According to details reported by Crime Check, the complainant, Abu Douglas, an unemployed resident of Ntroso, was introduced to Nana Adwoa by a witness, Grace Fosu, who presented her as a spiritualist capable of influencing traditional processes.

Prosecutors said the convict assured Douglas that he would be enstooled as chief of Ntroso by January, despite the existence of another contender for the position.

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Based on these assurances, Nana Adwoa reportedly collected various sums of money from the complainant, amounting to GH¢95,100.

In a separate transaction, she allegedly took an additional GH¢51,000 from Douglas, promising to double the amount through spiritual means, a promise that was never fulfilled.

The court also heard that the complainant financed a trip to Benin with the convict for what was described as spiritual fortification. However, no ritual was performed during the trip.

Suspicions were raised when Nana Adwoa failed to deliver on her promises and refused to refund the money upon request, prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police.

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She was arrested on March 9, 2026, and pleaded for time to repay the money but failed to do so.Further investigations revealed that Nana Adwoa had allegedly used similar methods to defraud other victims.