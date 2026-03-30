MP Henry Quartey laments how he was ‘sacked like a goat’ at Newtown school building collapse site

Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey says he was “sacked like a goat” after being rebuffed by residents at the Newtown building collapse site, as authorities continue rescue and investigation efforts.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey has expressed deep frustration after being publicly rebuffed and “chased away” by some residents while attempting to visit the site of the tragic building collapse in Newtown that claimed multiple lives and injured dozens.

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Mr. Quartey, who represents the government in the region, said the sharp reaction from community members made him feel disrespected and demeaned.

“I was sacked like a goat,” he said, reflecting his sense of how he was treated during his visit.

The angry scene unfolded as the minister went to the site to coordinate relief efforts and engage with residents following the collapse of a building used as a makeshift church, which trapped worshippers and bystanders.

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The building, located near the Accra Newtown Experimental D/A School, collapsed on March 29, killing at least three people and injuring around 20 others, according to reports.

Social platforms were flooded with footage of the minister’s tense encounter with residents, who accused officials of poor response and ignored their concerns over safety and accountability.

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Mr. Quartey, in describing his experience, said he had intended to offer reassurance and support to families affected by the tragedy, but instead was met with hostility.

“I went to sympathize and assist but was chased away,” he said.

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The collapse occurred during a church service in an unused or unfinished building on the premises of the school, prompting emergency rescue operations involving the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Police.

Emergency crews have been working on site and investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the structure to fail.

After the incident, the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced that students of the nearby Experimental D/A School would not be allowed to report to class until a thorough safety assessment had been completed.

The incident has raised concerns about aging infrastructure and the use of unstable or abandoned buildings for public events, especially within school compounds.

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In recent years, several structural collapses and flooding events have drawn criticism over government preparedness and enforcement of building standards.