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Unilever Ghana PLC has honoured its best-performing and long-serving distributors at the company’s 2026 Distributors’ Conference and Heritage Gala held in the Eastern Region.

The event formed part of the company’s efforts to strengthen partnerships with distributors, deepen market presence, and drive business growth across the country.

Distributors from across Ghana were engaged on Unilever Ghana’s growth agenda and strategies aimed at improving market reach, retail execution, and consumer access to products.

Unilever Ghana PLC Honours Top Distributors at 2026 Key Distributor Conference

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Speaking to the media, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, Mr. Chris Wulff-Caesar described the conference as an important platform for aligning distributors with the company’s business priorities and long-term growth objectives.

“I must say it has been a fruitful engagement. It helps the distributors understand why we are focusing on the brand. They also understand the importance of the growth agenda of our business and to be able to make sure that our products are on the shelf for our consumers to buy. It’s the only way we are going to ensure that our consumers remain relevant in our business, when the products are right next to them where they are and have easy access to purchase,” he said.

Awards were presented across several categories, including Beauty and Wellbeing, Personal Care Partner, Home Care, Innovation Excellence, Redistribution, and Overall Best Distributor for the 2025 business year under review.

Unilever Ghana PLC Honours Top Distributors at 2026 Key Distributor Conference

Sonturk Investment Ltd emerged as the Overall Best Distributor and received a 4.1-ton Isuzu truck as the top prize.

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Award winners also received citations, plaques and desktop computers in recognition of their contribution to the company’s growth and distribution excellence.

The company further honoured distributors who have partnered with the business for 20 to over 30 years, recognizing their loyalty and longstanding support.

Mr. Wulff-Caesar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality products to consumers across the country.

“Unilever’s purpose remains the same — brightening everyday lives for everyone. Our mission will continue to deliver good quality brands and products that meet the everyday needs of Ghanaians. We will continue to live our mission, live our purpose, and ensure we remain part of the fabric of Ghanaian society,” he added.

Unilever Ghana PLC is recognized for producing and marketing fast-moving consumer goods, particularly homecare and personal care brands in Ghana.

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