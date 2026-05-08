Meet Samuel Donkor: The teacher gaining public attention for handling 12 classes alone in Kakpeni

A compelling report on Kakpeni D/A School in Ghana’s Northern Region, where one teacher, Samuel Donkor, manages 12 classes alone. The story highlights teacher shortages, learning challenges, infrastructure gaps, and ongoing efforts by education authorities to improve staffing in rural schools.

Samuel Donkor is the only government-trained teacher at Kakpeni D/A School, where he teaches 12 classes and also serves as headteacher.

Severe teacher shortages and poor infrastructure have led to merged classrooms, disrupted lessons, and challenges in effective learning for about 448 pupils.

Authorities have posted two additional teachers, but residents and education stakeholders say sustained intervention is needed to address long-term inequalities in rural education.

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At Kakpeni District Assembly Primary and Junior High School in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region, Samuel Donkor starts his day long before the first school bell. With lesson notes in hand and chalk at the ready, he prepares for what has become a daily reality — teaching 12 classes on his own, from Kindergarten through to Junior High School.

For over three years, Samuel Donkor has been the only government-trained teacher stationed at the school, which has a student population of about 448 pupils.

In addition to teaching, he also doubles as headteacher, managing the entire school system largely by himself.

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According to report by Graphic Online, Simon Unyan visited the school, Donkor explained that he occasionally receives help from two community volunteers. However, their support is irregular due to low motivation and other personal commitments.

On a typical day, he rotates between classrooms teaching English, Mathematics, Science and Ghanaian Language across different levels. To cope with the situation, several classes have been merged — Kindergarten through Basic 3 share one room, Basic 4 and 5 are combined, while Basic 6 remains on its own despite following a different syllabus.

The arrangement, according to residents, has affected effective teaching and learning, leaving many pupils struggling to cope with lessons.

I do what I can, but I know it is not enough. These children deserve more, Samuel Donkor told Graphic Online. He added that managing multiple classes at once creates learning gaps. By the time I get back to the first class, they have already forgotten what I taught them, he said.

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Whenever he leaves the community for official duties, academic work at the school comes to a halt. Beyond the shortage of teachers, the school is also faced with infrastructure challenges. Some Junior High School students study under trees due to a lack of classrooms, exposing them to weather conditions that disrupt learning.

There is also a shortage of furniture and teaching materials. Donkor says the challenges extend beyond the classroom. Travelling for official assignments often requires crossing a river by canoe, sometimes without life jackets, a journey he describes as risky, especially during the rainy season. He recalled a near-tragic incident in which a canoe he was aboard capsized, though no lives were lost.

As we speak, most of my time is spent in the school and community, with little attention to my family and personal life, he said.

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Despite the hardship, his dedication has earned him the nickname “One Man Contractor” from residents and colleagues. Some pupils say the shortage of teachers is affecting their learning, especially in basic literacy and numeracy.

“There are more days without lessons than days we are taught,” one pupil said, noting that the situation is more serious for final-year JHS students preparing for the 2026 BECE.

Parents and community members also share similar concerns. “Our children are no less important. They also deserve quality education like children elsewhere,” said resident Abel Makiwi.

They warn that the lack of consistent teaching is contributing to rising cases of teenage pregnancy and early marriage in the area.

The residents are calling on the government, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to urgently deploy more teachers to the school. They have also expressed willingness to support and accommodate any newly posted staff.

Additionally, they are advocating for the school to be included in the School Feeding Programme to improve enrolment and retention.

“Are we not also Ghanaians deserving of our share of national development?” Elisha Manyanbi asked. Despite the challenges, Samuel Donkor remains hopeful.

READ ALSO: Police arrest man in viral video who threatened to kill security officers

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He believes the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise could ease the pressure if rural and underserved schools are prioritised. He also supports efforts to decentralise postings, saying district education offices are better placed to identify staffing gaps.

The Kpandai District Education Directorate has acknowledged the situation and confirmed that two additional teachers have been posted to the school and are expected to report soon.