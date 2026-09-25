7 ways to protect yourself from dangerous situations, according to a security expert

Security expert Richard Kumado shares 7 essential personal safety tips to protect yourself from dangerous situations online and offline. Stay safe and alert.

Danger does not always come with an obvious warning.

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Sometimes, people put themselves at risk without realising it - by trusting strangers too quickly, sharing too much information online or failing to tell anyone where they are going.

According to Security consultant, Richard Kumado, paying attention to these everyday choices can help people reduce their vulnerability and make safer decisions.

Here are seven ways to protect yourself from potentially dangerous situations.

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1. Be careful about who you trust

Mr. Richard Kumado advised people to be cautious when dealing with strangers and to take time to know someone before giving them access to their home or personal life.

He stressed that people should not quickly assume that someone they have just met is trustworthy, whether the interaction happens offline or online.

Getting to know people and verifying what they tell you can help you make more informed decisions.

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2. Be careful about what you share online

Social media can make personal information available to a large audience.

The security expert encouraged people to maintain what he described as a “hygienic social media lifestyle”, meaning they should be mindful of the information they put online.

Personal details, sensitive information and movements should not necessarily be shared publicly.

He also advised people to report hacking or other breaches of their security as quickly as possible.

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3. Let someone know where you are going

If you are visiting someone or travelling to a place, particularly somewhere unfamiliar, the consultant advised informing a trusted family member or another person who can check on you.

This means someone is aware of your whereabouts and can raise an alarm if they cannot reach you or something goes wrong.

He also recommended keeping some credit on your phone so you can make calls when necessary.

READ ALSO: 6 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

4. Don't completely isolate yourself

The security expert also warned against living such an isolated life that nobody knows what is happening to you.

While independence and privacy are important, having trusted people who know where you are and can check on you can provide an additional layer of safety.

If something goes wrong, those people may be in a better position to realise that you need help.

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5. Verify before you trust

Another major point from him was the importance of due diligence.

He encouraged people to gather information before making major decisions involving relationships, travel, investments, property or education.

For example, someone considering marriage could make appropriate enquiries about a prospective partner. Similarly, people can conduct relevant checks before travelling with someone they barely know or committing money to an investment.

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He described these checks as social-media, financial, travel and education due diligence.

6. Be mindful about announcing your movements

He advised people to think carefully before making their movements known publicly.

For example, announcing where you are travelling, who you are travelling with or when you will be away may give unnecessary information to people who do not need to know it.

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Being more selective about what you share can help limit your exposure.

7. Avoid unnecessary risks

The consultant also stressed the importance of making sensible decisions in everyday situations.

For drivers, this includes avoiding alcohol before driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination instead of rushing and potentially engaging in dangerous driving.

More broadly, he encouraged people to think ahead, verify information and avoid situations where they unnecessarily expose themselves to harm.

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Stay alert and make informed decisions

Protecting yourself does not always require complicated measures.

Being careful about who you trust, protecting your personal information, keeping trusted people informed and verifying important information can help reduce unnecessary risks.