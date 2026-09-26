CSA warns of new job recruitment scams using fake websites and unsolicited messages-

CSA warns of new job recruitment scams using fake websites and unsolicited messages-

CSA warns of new job recruitment scams using fake websites and unsolicited messages- Here's how it works and what to do

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority warns of job recruitment scams using fake websites and messaging apps. Learn how these scams work and how to stay safe.

CSA warns of fake job offers sent through WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram and SMS.

Scammers are cloning legitimate websites and impersonating officials to appear credible.

Job seekers should verify offers and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unverified recruiters.

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The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public about a new approach being used by cybercriminals to facilitate job recruitment scams.

According to the CSA, perpetrators are sending unsolicited messages through SMS and social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, offering what appear to be employment opportunities.

The Authority said some of these schemes have become more sophisticated, with scammers creating fake versions of legitimate government agencies and institutional websites to make fraudulent recruitment offers appear genuine.

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How the recruitment scams work

The CSA said cloned websites may be used to make fake job opportunities appear authentic and could also be used to conduct phishing attacks or collect personal and sensitive information from unsuspecting victims.

In other cases, scammers reportedly impersonate recruiters, senior officials or representatives of reputable institutions while advertising high-paying positions.

The CSA particularly warned about fraudulent recruitment offers involving security, military and specialised technical roles.

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One example cited by the Authority is a circulating online post falsely claiming to offer recruitment for a foreign security and drone operation allegedly linked to the Ghana-Burkina Faso border area.

The CSA also referenced recent fraudulent messages claiming that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was charging members of the public fees to secure employment.

The Authority stressed the need for the public to verify the authenticity of job offers before responding or sharing personal information.

How to avoid falling victim

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The CSA has advised members of the public to be cautious of unsolicited job offers, especially those promising unusually high salaries.

Job seekers are encouraged to verify the source of an advertisement and confirm whether the organisation named in the offer has actually announced the recruitment.

The Authority also advised the public not to share personal information, identification documents or financial details with unverified recruiters.

Other warning signs include poor grammar, spelling mistakes and unprofessional communication in job advertisements.

The CSA further urged the public to avoid amplifying unverified security-related claims that could create unnecessary fear or confusion.

Anyone who encounters suspicious online activity or believes they may have been targeted in a cyber-related incident can report it to the appropriate authorities, including the CSA and the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The CSA operates a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact for reporting cybercrimes and seeking guidance on online activities.