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Black Sherif calls for major reshuffling of Black Stars amid poor run of form

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:44 - 26 September 2026
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  • Black Sherif says the Black Stars need a “heavy reshuffling” to revive the team.

  • The musician believes poor performances have contributed to declining fan passion for the national team.

  • His comments come as Ghana look to recover from a difficult period and improve their fortunes.

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Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has called for a major reshuffling of the Black Stars, saying that the national team has lost some of the passion and support it once enjoyed due to poor performances.

READ ALSO: 'Why don’t we have VAR in AFCON competitions?' - Carlos Queiroz questions CAF after Black Stars defeat to Côte d’Ivoire

The award-winning artiste made the remarks in an interview with Sport FM, where he admitted that he was not an expert in the technical aspects of football but pointed out that the current state of the team required serious changes.

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Black Sherif
Black Sherif

“Many things have changed in the black stas set-up. Even though I don’t know much about how things work, that is the technicalities of football, I feel like the team needs a heavy reshuffling because the current Black Stars are no longer the Black Stars we know. 

“There’s no passion for the team from the fans any longer and the reason could be attributed to the performance of the team,” he added.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz ranks as Ghana’s worst coach in the last 10 years according to win percentage

Black Sherif’s comments come at a difficult moment for the Black Stars, who opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

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Malick Yalcouye put the hosts ahead shortly before half-time before captain Franck Kessie converted a second-half penalty to seal the win. Ghana struggled to create clear chances and were unable to find a response despite making changes in attack.

The defeat leaves Ghana without a point after the opening Group C match. Black Sherif’s call for changes also comes against the background of Ghana’s recent struggles in major competitions. 

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi farewell match tickets sell out within two hours

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, ending a run of 20 consecutive appearances at the tournament.

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Ghana did, however, reach the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Carlos Queiroz before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face The Gambia in Accra on September 29 as they look to get their qualification campaign back on track. 

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