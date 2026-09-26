Accra ranked 3rd most expensive city in Africa to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 2026 with an average cost of GHS 305,565; Top 10 list

Abidjan ranks as Africa's most expensive city in the Fortren comparison, with annual rent averaging $41,671 for a high-end two-bedroom apartment.

Accra ranks third at $26,299 a year, ahead of Lagos at $19,379.

Fortren estimates Africa's housing deficit at more than 53 million units, with home ownership below 40%.

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Accra has been ranked 3rd, ahead of Lagos, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment put at $26,299 (GHS 305,565.71). If broken down to a simple monthly comparison, that works out to about $2,192 (GHS 25,468.65) a month. The way tenants pay rent might vary from one country to another.

According to a 2026 analysis by Fortren & Company, annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, averages $41,671, making it the most expensive rental market among the 10 cities studied.

Fortren & Company says its research covers 10 major African cities, selected based on their economic importance, the presence of expatriates and mobile professionals, and the maturity of their rental markets. The analysis focuses on high-end and mid-market neighbourhoods, which does not translate figures for the average rent paid by every resident in these cities.

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The report also points to vast housing pressures across the continent. It estimates Africa's housing deficit at more than 53 million units, while the number of people who own houses are below 40%. As more people move towards cities for work and other opportunities, demand for housing continues to put pressure on available rental supply.

Also, Fortren says about 50% of Africa's traditional rental markets require at least three months' rent in advance, while in countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Cameroon, landlords can commonly seek one or two years' rent upfront. Agency fees, deposits, legal charges and service costs can also increase the amount needed to secure a property.

Cape Town's position is partly linked to strong demand and pressure on long-term housing supply. According to Fortren, rents there have increased by 68.5% since 2014, with the growth partly linked to landlords moving properties into short-term and tourist rentals.

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In Accra, the high-end market is concentrated around areas such as Cantonment, East Legon and Airport Residential Area, where demand from multinational companies, diplomatic missions, NGOs and other high-income tenants is strong.

Cantonments

East Legon

The figures below is the breakdown and rank of the cities from the most expensive to the least expensive among the 10 markets studied by Fortren & Company.

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