Don’t pour water on someone who collapses — Doctor warns

Dr Ahmed Lukman-Kinan warns against pouring water or forcing fluids into a collapsed person's mouth, highlighting dangerous first-aid mistakes to avoid.

Dr Ahmed Lukman-Kinan has warned against pouring water on someone who collapses, saying it does not help revive them.

He cautioned against forcing fluids or objects into a collapsed person's mouth because they could aspirate the material into their lungs.

He also warned that improperly moving a collapsed person, particularly allowing the neck to dangle, can worsen cervical spine injuries and affect breathing.

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Pouring water on someone who suddenly collapses may be a common reaction when people are trying to revive them, but a physician specialist has warned that the practice does not help and could distract from the appropriate first-aid response.

Dr Ahmed Lukman-Kinan, a physician specialist with the Ghana Armed Forces Critical Care and Emergency Hospital, said people should avoid pouring water on a collapsed person or attempting to put fluids or other substances into their mouth.

According to him, these practices could create additional dangers, particularly if the person is unconscious and unable to protect their airway.

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“It's not going to help in any way,” Dr Lukman-Kinan said, discouraging people from pouring water on someone who has collapsed.

Don't put fluids or objects in their mouth

The doctor also cautioned against trying to push something down the throat of a person who has collapsed.

He explained that fluids given to an unconscious person could enter the lungs instead of the stomach, a process known as aspiration, potentially causing serious complications.

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This means attempts to make the person drink or swallow something could put them at greater risk rather than helping them recover.

Be careful when moving a collapsed person

Dr Lukman-Kinan also highlighted the danger of improperly transporting someone who has collapsed, particularly when there could be an injury to the neck or spine.

He recalled seeing situations where people rushed a collapsed person to hospital while allowing the person's neck to dangle during transportation.

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According to him, this movement can cause further injury to the cervical spine.

He explained that damage to the cervical spine can affect breathing and may become life-threatening.

The physician specialist called for better public education on first aid so people can respond appropriately when someone collapses before professional help arrives.

He also advocated for properly equipped and trained ambulances that can respond quickly to emergencies in communities.

His comments highlight the importance of knowing what to do and what to avoid doing when someone suddenly becomes unconscious or collapses.