'My skin is crocodile skin, I don't mind insults' – Mahama calls for debate on TikTok, new media regulation

I can tell the IGP, we can go to cabinet and say lay off, let anybody insult anybody, let's leave it free for all, don't arrest anybody for anything they say. We can do that but is that what we want? And so I said what we should do is, Ghana Journalists Association, you saw the letter from my executive secretary, Media Foundation for West Africa, bring all the stakeholders together and hold a workshop or a forum and let's all collectively take a decision on what we want to do with the new media. Should the police get involved or they shouldn't get involved? How do we regulate it?