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COCOBOD increases cocoa prices for 2026/27 season from GH¢41,392 to GH¢ 42,400: Full breakdown

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:09 - 26 September 2026
Ghana Cocoa
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  • COCOBOD has increased the cocoa producer price by GH¢1,008, from GH¢41,392 to GH¢42,400 per tonne.

  • The new price translates to GH¢2,650 per 64kg bag, up from GH¢2,587, an increase of GH¢63.

  • The new price represents 71.18% of the realised gross FOB value, under Ghana's new cocoa-sector reforms.

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The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has increased the producer price of cocoa from GH¢41,392 to GH¢42,400 per tonne for the 2026/2027 cocoa season, giving farmers GH¢2,650 for a 64-kilogramme bag of cocoa.

COCOBOD board waives sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms

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The new price took effect on Friday, September 25, 2026, as Ghana officially opened the new cocoa season.

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Ghana Cocoa

COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ransford Abbey announced the new price after consultations with key stakeholders in the cocoa sector, including the Ministry of Finance, cocoa farmers, licensed buying companies, hauliers and processors.

READ ALSO: GBA condemns alleged arrest on Manhyia South MP, calls on EOCO to follow constitutional processes

COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ransford Abbey
COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ransford Abbey

“Following extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, we have collectively arrived at the producer price of cocoa and applicable rates and fees for the 2026/2027 cocoa season. Cocobod and all key stakeholders and here I refer to the Minister of Finance, farmers, the chamber of Cocoa Marketers, which comprises of licensed buying companies, hauliers, and processors have approved that the producer price of cocoa be increased from 41,392 Ghana cedis per ton to 42,400 Ghana cedis per ton for the 2026/2027 cocoa season,” Dr Ransford Abbey said.  
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The new price means a farmer will now receive GH¢2,650 for a 64-kilogramme bag of cocoa, up from the previous GH¢2,587 which is an increase of GH¢63 per bag.

“This represents 71.18%. Of the realized gross Free On Board (FOB) gross, not net, FOB. And translates into 2,650 Ghana cedis per 64 kg bag of cocoa, effective today, Friday, the 25th of September 2026,” he added.

Breakdown of the price increased

The previous producer price was GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per 64kg bag. Under the new arrangement, farmers will receive GH¢42,400 per tonne, or GH¢2,650 per bag which represents 71.18% of the realised gross FOB value.

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Price

Previous 2025/26

New 2026/27

Increase

Percentage increase

Per tonne

GH¢41,392

GH¢42,400

GH¢1,008

2.44%

Per 64kg bag

GH¢2,587

GH¢2,650

GH¢63

2.43%

READ ALSO: GES orders SHS heads to stop unauthorised fees, refund money already collected

Weather among other factors contributing to the price increase

Cocoa prices remain sensitive to demand, weather developments and production risks in major cocoa-producing countries. Climate-related stress has accelerated the spread of destructive illnesses among cocoa trees, such as the cacao swelling shoot virus (CSSV) and Black Pod disease, destroying large numbers of farms.

West Africa produces over 60% of the world's cocoa supply. When production drops significantly in this region, global inventories shrink, causing international futures and market prices to spike.

Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer, is also facing weather concerns. Farmers there have recently reported below-average rainfall in several growing areas, raising concerns about the development and quality of the next crop. 

Also, under local pricing frameworks and board policies, the prices are adjusted to the state-guaranteed producer price paid to local farmers based on international Free-On-Board (FOB) market trends.

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