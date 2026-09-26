COCOBOD increases cocoa prices for 2026/27 season from GH¢41,392 to GH¢ 42,400: Full breakdown

COCOBOD has increased the cocoa producer price by GH¢1,008, from GH¢41,392 to GH¢42,400 per tonne.

The new price translates to GH¢2,650 per 64kg bag, up from GH¢2,587, an increase of GH¢63.

The new price represents 71.18% of the realised gross FOB value, under Ghana's new cocoa-sector reforms.

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The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has increased the producer price of cocoa from GH¢41,392 to GH¢42,400 per tonne for the 2026/2027 cocoa season, giving farmers GH¢2,650 for a 64-kilogramme bag of cocoa.

COCOBOD board waives sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms

The new price took effect on Friday, September 25, 2026, as Ghana officially opened the new cocoa season.

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Ghana Cocoa

COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ransford Abbey announced the new price after consultations with key stakeholders in the cocoa sector, including the Ministry of Finance, cocoa farmers, licensed buying companies, hauliers and processors.

COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ransford Abbey

“Following extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, we have collectively arrived at the producer price of cocoa and applicable rates and fees for the 2026/2027 cocoa season. Cocobod and all key stakeholders and here I refer to the Minister of Finance, farmers, the chamber of Cocoa Marketers, which comprises of licensed buying companies, hauliers, and processors have approved that the producer price of cocoa be increased from 41,392 Ghana cedis per ton to 42,400 Ghana cedis per ton for the 2026/2027 cocoa season,” Dr Ransford Abbey said.

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The new price means a farmer will now receive GH¢2,650 for a 64-kilogramme bag of cocoa, up from the previous GH¢2,587 which is an increase of GH¢63 per bag.

“This represents 71.18%. Of the realized gross Free On Board (FOB) gross, not net, FOB. And translates into 2,650 Ghana cedis per 64 kg bag of cocoa, effective today, Friday, the 25th of September 2026,” he added.

The CEO of COCOBOD, Dr. Ransford Anertey Abbey, has announced an increase in the producer price of cocoa for the 2026/2027 cocoa season following consultations with relevant stakeholders.



He said the price will increase from GH¢41,392 to GH¢42,400 per tonne, effective today.… pic.twitter.com/fvpWXvFl0W — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 25, 2026

Breakdown of the price increased

The previous producer price was GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per 64kg bag. Under the new arrangement, farmers will receive GH¢42,400 per tonne, or GH¢2,650 per bag which represents 71.18% of the realised gross FOB value.

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Price Previous 2025/26 New 2026/27 Increase Percentage increase Per tonne GH¢41,392 GH¢42,400 GH¢1,008 2.44% Per 64kg bag GH¢2,587 GH¢2,650 GH¢63 2.43%

Weather among other factors contributing to the price increase

Cocoa prices remain sensitive to demand, weather developments and production risks in major cocoa-producing countries. Climate-related stress has accelerated the spread of destructive illnesses among cocoa trees, such as the cacao swelling shoot virus (CSSV) and Black Pod disease, destroying large numbers of farms.

West Africa produces over 60% of the world's cocoa supply. When production drops significantly in this region, global inventories shrink, causing international futures and market prices to spike.

Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer, is also facing weather concerns. Farmers there have recently reported below-average rainfall in several growing areas, raising concerns about the development and quality of the next crop.