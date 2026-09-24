BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will launch a new series of Ghana cedi banknotes, known as the Heritage Series, in November as part of measures to modernise the currency and strengthen its security features.

BoG will launch the Heritage Series of Ghana cedi banknotes on November 3, 2026.

The new notes will have enhanced security, improved durability and heritage-focused designs.

Existing banknotes will remain legal tender and circulate alongside the new series.

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BoG Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the new notes on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after the 132nd Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The Heritage Series is expected to feature improved security features, enhanced durability and new designs inspired by Ghana’s culture, heritage and national identity.

Dr Asiama said the existing designs have been in circulation for more than 20 years, making it necessary to update them in response to developments in technology and currency security.

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Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

“The upgraded banknotes incorporate enhanced security features, improved durability, and modern designs that reflect Ghana’s heritage and Ghana’s aspirations,” he said.

The Governor said the new notes would help the central bank strengthen measures against counterfeiting while reducing the frequency and cost of replacing damaged banknotes.

The series will also feature elements of Ghana’s heritage and provide an opportunity to honour national heroes through the designs.

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Existing notes to remain legal tender

Ghana cedi notes, GHS200

The introduction of the Heritage Series will not make the current banknotes invalid.

Dr Asiama said the new notes would circulate alongside the existing cedi banknotes, which will continue to be accepted as legal tender.

“There is no need for the public to rush to exchange or to withdraw existing notes solely because of the introduction of the new Heritage Series,” he said.

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The Bank of Ghana will officially launch the new series on November 3, 2026, at the Bank Square in Accra.

Dr Asiama also called on the public, businesses, traders and financial institutions to handle banknotes carefully to extend their lifespan and reduce replacement costs.

He urged Ghanaians to avoid crumpling, writing on or stapling notes, as well as using them for money bouquets, spraying and other decorative purposes.

“Proper handling will help preserve the quality of our banknotes. It will reduce replacement costs for the central bank and it will support efficient currency management,” he said.